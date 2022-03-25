Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
MARCH 25
RED WOLF STABLEFORD TOURNAMENT — Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston will conduct an eight-man team net two-day Stableford tournament starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the course. Entry fee is $150 and includes greens fees and an optional skins game. Deadline to enter is 1 p.m. today. For more information, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.
MARCH 26
BRIDGES LOOP, DOUBLE LOOP AND RELAY FUN RUN — The Lewis-Clark State College cross country team is sponsoring a run for individuals that would consist of one or two loops of the Blue and Southway Bridges, or a 2-person team that would do two loops relay style at 9 a.m. Saturday. The start and finish is at Kiwanis Park. There will be snacks provided as well as raffle prizes and awards to overall winners afterward. To register, go to raceentry.com or contact coach Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
APRIL 1
MIZUNO CLUB FITTING — Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston will conduct a Mizuno Club Fitting event from noon to 4 p.m. April 1. For more information, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.
APRIL 8
BRYDEN CANYON SPRING SHAMBLE — Bryden Canyon Golf Course will conduct its two-person Spring Shamble at 8:30 a.m. April 10. On-course games are closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt. A $10 skins game (gross and net) also will take place, and lunch will be provided after the round. Cost is $35 for association members and $40 for nonmembers. Deadline to enter is April 8. For more information, call the Pro Shop at (208) 746-0863.
APRIL 15
TWILIGHT RUN — The Lewis-Clark State College cross country team is sponsoring a run for individuals that is a double out and back style event staying completely on the Idaho side of the river at 7 p.m. April 15. The start and finish is at Kiwanis Park. There will be snacks provided as well as raffle prizes and awards to overall winners afterward. Prereigstered runners receive a small keychain flashlight. To register, go to raceentry.com or contact coach Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.