Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
APRIL 25
ANDREWS SOFTBALL CLINIC — The 28th annual Jill Andrews softball clinic will take place at 8:30 a.m. May 7 at Airport Park in Lewiston. The clinic is for girls ages 5 to 10. Cost is $15, and the deadline to enter is today. You can register at the Lewiston Parks and Recreation office, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
APRIL 30
WAA HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY — The Warrior Athletic Association will induct four honorees into the Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. April 30 at Clearwater River Casino & Lodge. The ceremony, postponed one year because of the pandemic, will honor national champion runners Sam Atkin and Tausha Kuzmic (Patterson), baseball player Kyle Greene, women's basketball player Amanda Campbell, the 1991 and 2008 national champion baseball teams, the 1983 runner-up baseball team and the 1998 women's rodeo team, the only other program in the college's history to win a national title. The event begins with a no-host social at 4:30 p.m., followed by induction ceremonies. Tickets range from $20-$47 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-lewis-clark-state-college-hall-of-fame-tickets-261185441687
MAY 3
TUNE-UP TUESDAYS — The Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston will host Tune-Up Tuesdays each week from 5 to 6 p.m. through May 3. You can hit range balls, and get putting and chipping instruction from the golf pro for $20 per session. For mnore information, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.
MAY 11
LADIES ROCKCHUCK GOLF TOURNAMENT — The Lewiston Golf and Country Club will conduct its ladies two-person, two-day, Rockchuck golf tournament May 14-15. The first day is best ball format and the second day is Chapman. The maximum handicap spread between partners is 10. Cost is $135.00 for members and $145.00 for non-members. Deadline to enter is May 11. For more information, call the Pro Shop at (208) 743-2801.
MAY 13
NASLUND BEST BALL TOURNEY — The Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston will conduct its Naslund 2-man two-day best ball tournament starting at 9 a.m. May 24. Nonmembers entry fee is $150. Deadline to enter is 1 p.m. May 13. For mnore information, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.
MAY 15
RIVAURA ROSE RIVER RUN/WALK — The Rivaura Estate Vineyard and Winery will conduct its second Riaura Rose river run/walk at 10 a.m. May 15. Participants that register before Monday will receive a free commemorative T-shirt, wine tumbler and one free glass of Rivaura's Cab Franc Rosé or River Ranch Brewing Co. beer. Those under 21 will receive a glass of sparkling cider. The event barn opens at 8:30 a.m. and music, food and drinks will be available before and after the race. Cost is $40. For more information or questions, email riverrun@rivaura.com. To register, go to runsignup.com/Race/ID/Juliaetta/RivauraRose5kRiverRunWalk.
MAY 20
WOODEN NICKEL DRINKS AND DARTS SCRAMBLE — The third Wooden Nickel Drinks and Darts golf scramble will take place at 9 a.m. May 21 at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Cost is $65 per person and includes golf, a cart, lunch and a tee packet. There will be prizes for first and second places, and a drawing of the remaining teams will take place to decide third place, via a chip off. There also will be prizes for longest putt and drive. A raffle to benefit Helping Hands Rescue will take place during lunch. Cost is $5 per ticket or five tickets for $20. Deadline to enter is May 20. For more information, email Danny at dcweiss@outlook.com.
MAY 27
WORLD SERIES SEEKING VOLUNTEERS — The Avista NAIA World Series is looking for groups and individual volunteers to be part of the experience in 2022. Shifts are available in multiple parts of the facility in varying time slots. Volunteers are needed in the concession stands and hospitality room, as well as program sellers, ticket takers and ushers. Volunteers receive a free T-shirt and an all-day pass to enjoy the games before and after their shift. Volunteers are asked to check in at the volunteer booth 15 minutes before the start of their shift. For more information, visit naiaworldseries.com, or contact Kelsie Seitz at naiav@lcsc.edu or (208) 792-2275.
JUNE 4
JUST FOR THE HILL OF IT BIKE RIDE — The 27th annual Just for the Hill of It bike ride to benefit Syringa Hospice in Grangeville is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 4. The cost to register is $25 on or before May 27 and $30 after that. All riders will receive a T-shirt. The ride will start at Hammer Creek at 1,600 feet in White Bird and follow a 13-mile climb up the Old White Bird Grade to the summit at 3,800 feet. After the ride, there will be a no-charge picnic lunch back at Hammer Creek recreational site. Those interested may register online at syringahospital.org or on the Syringa Hospital & Clinics Facebook page. For more information, call Cindy or Tara at (208) 983-8550.
JUNE 10
LCSC GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SUMMER TOURNAMENT — The Lewis-Clark State women's basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual middle school and high school girls basketball summer tournament from June 10-12 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The tournament is limited to 32 teams, with a guarantee of five games. Cost to register teams is $371. Dorms also are available for $20 per bed per night. For more information or questions on the tournament, email cborlandi@lcsc.edu. For more information on dorm rooms, email njmeyer@lcsc.edu. To register for the tournament, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
JUNE 13
LCSC YOUTH SKILL AND DEVELOPMENT CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men's basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual skill and development camp for boys entering grades 1-5 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 13-16 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on skill development and fundamentals. There will be individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Cost is $159, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle. You can register on the first day of camp. For more information, email cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
LCSC BOYS HIGH POTENTIAL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men's basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual skill and development camp for boys entering grades 5-12 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 13-16 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on shooting fundamentals, skill development and competition. Cost is $159, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle. You can register on the first day of camp. For more information, email cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
JUNE 20
LCSC BOYS HIGH SCHOOL ELITE CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men's basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual high school elite camp for boys entering grades 9-12 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 20-23 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on skill development and fundamentals. There will be individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Cost is $159, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle. You can register on the first day of camp. For more information, email cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
LCSC GIRLS SHOOTING CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women's basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual shooting camp for girls entering grades 3-12 from 9 a.m. to noon June 20-23 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on shooting fundamentals, skill development and competition and will include position development and position shooting. There also will be a video shot analysis for each player. Cost is $100, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle and basketball. Registration is limited to the first 75 players. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
JUNE 27
LCSC JUNIOR WARRIOR CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women's basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Junior Warrior camp for girls entering grades 3-6 from 9 a.m. to noon June 27-29 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on skill development and fundamentals. Cost is $79.50, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle and basketball. For more information, email cborlandi@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
JULY 3
WSU VOLLEYBALL COLLEGE PREP CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct its annual college prep camp for boys and girls entering grades 9-12 from July 9-10. The camp, at Bohler Gym, offers the highest level of specific position training to players with some experience in their specific position. It offers a great opportunity for athletes to raise their skill level in a highly competitive setting and experience what it is like to play at Washington State University. Cost is $175 for a commuter, $225 for a commuter including meals, and $275 for an overnight stay with meals. For more information, go to https://wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 4
WSU VOLLEYBALL INDIVIDUAL SKILLS CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct its annual individual skills camp for boys and girls entering grades 7-12 from July 10-12. The camp, at Bohler Gym, offers the highest level of specific position training to players with some experience in their specific position. It offers a great opportunity for athletes to raise their skill level in a highly competitive setting and experience what it is like to play at Washington State University. Cost is $225 for a commuter, $275 for a commuter including meals, and $375 to stay in a dorm with meals. For more information, go to https://wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 7
WSU VOLLEYBALL TEAM CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct its annual team camp for varsity and junior varsity teams from July 13-16. The camp, at Bohler Gym, is designed to give teams the opportunity to practice together in a collegiate atmosphere. WSU provides one coach who is a current or former WSU player or camp staff member for each team. The primary focus of the camp is competition and team concepts. There also are specific breakout sessions for high school coaches, including setting and team defense. Camp concludes with a tournament July 15-16. Cost is $350 per player for a commuter with lunch and dinner provided, $395 per player to stay in a dorm and all meals included. One coach is free per 10 players, otherwise cost is $150. For more information, go to https://wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 8
WSU SOCCER DAY CAMPS — The Washington State women's soccer coaching staff will host a pair of day camps at the school from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13-16 and July 11-14 for boys and girls ages 5-14. The day camps are designed to teach the basics of the sport. Players ages 5-7 can attend the half-day camp from 9 a.m. to noon each day, and players ages 8-14 can attend the full-day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Players attending the half-day camp will receive a T-shirt and snack, while players attending the full-day camp need to bring their lunch. Cost for the half-day camp is $150, and full-day camp costs $250. For more information, email Jon Harvey at jon.harvey@wsu.edu. To register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 11
LCSC WARRIOR CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women's basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Warrior camp for girls entering grades 5-12 from 1 to 5 p.m. July 11-14 at the P1FCU Activity Center. Focus is on teaching fundamentals. Progressive skill development applied to daily individual and team competitions based on age and ability. A high school team discount is available, and late registration for that is July 10. Cost is $125 per person and includes a T-shirt. Camper should bring their own basketball and water bottle. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
JULY 13
WSU SENIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women's soccer coaching staff will conduct its senior elite camp for players in grades 8-12 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 16 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $225 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 20
WSU JUNIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women's soccer coaching staff will conduct its junior elite camp for players in grades 4-8 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT