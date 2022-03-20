Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
MARCH 25
RED WOLF STABLEFORD TOURNAMENT — Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston will conduct an eight-man team net two-day Stableford tournament starting at 8 a.m. March 26 at the course. Entry fee is $150 and includes greens fees and an optional skins game. Deadline to enter is 1 p.m. March 25. For more information, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.
WARRIORS WEEK OF GIVING — The Warrior Athletic Association, the booster club for Lewis-Clark State College athletics, will conduct its annual week of giving March 21-25, highlighted by its Wake Up with the Warriors event at 8 a.m. March 24. Wake up with the Warriors will be held virtually and will include short video clips from student-athletes, coaches and alumni. The event provides individuals and companies an opportunity to contribute to the WAA, which raises funds for student-athletes and teams. For more information or to donate, contact (208) 792-2275 or go to lcwarriors.com/donate.
MARCH 26
BRIDGES LOOP, DOUBLE LOOP AND RELAY FUN RUN — The Lewis-Clark State College cross country team is sponsoring a run for individuals that would consist of one or two loops of the Blue and Southway Bridges, or a 2-person team that would do two loops relay style at 9 a.m. March 26. The start and finish is at Kiwanis Park. There will be snacks provided as well as raffle prizes and awards to overall winners afterward. To register, go to raceentry.com or contact coach Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
APRIL 15
TWILIGHT RUN — The Lewis-Clark State College cross country team is sponsoring a run for individuals that is a double out and back style event staying completely on the Idaho side of the river at 7 p.m. April 15. The start and finish is at Kiwanis Park. There will be snacks provided as well as raffle prizes and awards to overall winners afterward. Preregistered runners receive a small keychain flashlight. To register, go to raceentry.com or contact coach Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
APRIL 30
WAA HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY — The Warrior Athletic Association will induct four honorees into the Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. April 30 at Clearwater River Casino & Lodge. The ceremony, postponed one year because of the pandemic, will honor national champion runners Sam Atkin and Tausha Kuzmic (Patterson), baseball player Kyle Greene, women’s basketball player Amanda Campbell, the 1991 and 2008 national champion baseball teams, the 1983 runner-up baseball team and the 1998 women’s rodeo team, the only other program in the college’s history to win a national title. The event begins with a no-host social at 4:30 p.m., followed by induction ceremonies. Tickets range from $20-$47 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-lewis-clark-state-college-hall-of-fame-tickets-261185441687
JULY 3
WSU VOLLEYBALL COLLEGE PREP CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct its annual college prep camp for boys and girls entering grades 9-12 from July 9-10. The camp, at Bohler Gym, offers the highest level of specific position training to players with some experience in their specific position. It offers a great opportunity for athletes to raise their skill level in a highly competitive setting and experience what it is like to play at Washington State University. Cost is $175 for a commuter, $225 for a commuter including meals, and $275 for an overnight stay with meals. For more information, go to https://wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 4
WSU VOLLEYBALL INDIVIDUAL SKILLS CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct its annual individual skills camp for boys and girls entering grades 7-12 from July 10-12. The camp, at Bohler Gym, offers the highest level of specific position training to players with some experience in their specific position. It offers a great opportunity for athletes to raise their skill level in a highly competitive setting and experience what it is like to play at Washington State University. Cost is $225 for a commuter, $275 for a commuter including meals, and $375 to stay in a dorm with meals. For more information, go to https://wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 7
WSU VOLLEYBALL TEAM CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct its annual team camp for varsity and junior varsity teams from July 13-16. The camp, at Bohler Gym, is designed to give teams the opportunity to practice together in a collegiate atmosphere. WSU provides one coach who is a current or former WSU player or camp staff member for each team. The primary focus of the camp is competition and team concepts. There also are specific breakout sessions for high school coaches, including setting and team defense. Camp concludes with a tournament July 15-16. Cost is $350 per player for a commuter with lunch and dinner provided, $395 per player to stay in a dorm and all meals included. One coach is free per 10 players, otherwise cost is $150. For more information, go to https://wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 8
WSU SOCCER DAY CAMPS — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will host a pair of day camps at the school from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13-16 and July 11-14 for boys and girls ages 5-14. The day camps are designed to teach the basics of the sport. Players ages 5-7 can attend the half-day camp from 9 a.m. to noon each day, and players ages 8-14 can attend the full-day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Players attending the half-day camp will receive a T-shirt and snack, while players attending the full-day camp need to bring their lunch. Cost for the half-day camp is $150, and full-day camp costs $250. For more information, email Jon Harvey at jon.harvey@wsu.edu. To register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 13
WSU SENIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its senior elite camp for players in grades 8-12 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 16 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $225 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 20
WSU JUNIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its junior elite camp for players in grades 4-8 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT