All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
OCTOBER 3
OKTOBERFEST GOLF OUTING — The Lewiston Golf & Country Club will conduct its annual Oktoberfest golf outing Saturday and Sunday. The event is flighted and will have optional net and gross skins games for $20 per day. Cost to enter is $120 for members and $140 for nonmembers, and includes a tee prize, range balls and dinner after Saturday’s round. There will be a minimum $10,000 payout if there are 40 teams entered. For more information or to enter, call (208) 746-2801 ext. 1.
LC TITANS TRYOUTS — The LC Titans 13U travel baseball team will be conducting tryouts for the 2021 spring season at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Airport Park. The age cutoff is May 1, 2007. Walk-ups are welcome. For more information, text (208) 791-5826.
OCTOBER 12
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering lessons for members of the public. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, lessons are being restricted to 1-on-1 or 1-on-2 format. For more information or to schedule a lesson, contact Kai Fong at (208) 305-3664 or kfong@lcsc.edu.