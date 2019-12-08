Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
DECEMBER 15
BRYDEN CANYON TOURNAMENT — The Bryden Camden Golf Course will conduct its annual Christmas Goose individual stroke play tournament at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 15. Cost is $25, plus $15 green fees for non-passholders. It is $10 to enter gross and net skins and on-course games. A dinner is included with the entry fee. For more information, call (208) 746-0863.
DECEMBER 19
ALL SAINTS DEVELOPMENTAL VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE — All Saints Catholic School will conduct a developmental basketball league from Jan. 5 through Feb. 15 for players in grades 3-5. Cost is $45 per athlete. The league will conduct a tournament Feb. 15. Forms are available at the school’s front desk or www.ascs-pk6.org. For more information, contact Stogy Sandahl at (208) 305-5454 or stog@ascs-pk6.org.
DECEMBER 21
HIGHLAND (CRAIGMONT) ALUMNI BASKETBALL GAME — Highland High School will stage an alumni game and various other basketball competitions at 4 p.m. Dec. 21 at the high school gymnasium. In addition, there will be a 3-point shootout, a dunk contest, a half-court competition and musical chairs for all ages. Cost to play in the game is $10, and each competition is $1. Everyone is welcome, and donations are suggested for admissions. For more information, email Patty Weeks at weeks@theobrienranch.com.
DECEMBER 23
SOUTHERN IDAHO BASEBALL CAMP — The 36th Southern Idaho Baseball Camp will take place Dec. 27-29 at the College of Southern Idaho for players ages 10-18. There is expert coaching in pitching, hitting, fielding and catching. Cost is $225 for a returning camper or $250 for a new camper. Group rates also are available. Deadline to register is Dec. 23. For more information, contact Boomer Walker at (208) 308-4024 or Bwalker@csi.edu, or Jim Walker at (208) 308-4025 or walkman@pmt.org. You also can find out more information on the camp at www.csi.edu./athletics/baseball.htm.
DECEMBER 26
WARRIOR BASKETBALL CHRISTMAS CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team will be conducting a one-day Christmas Camp from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 26 for boys and girls in grades 1-8. Cost is $25, and there is same-day registration. For more information, email CJ Johnson at cjjohnson@lcsc.edu.