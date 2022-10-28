Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
OCTOBER 28
LEWISTON PLAYOFF TICKETS — Tickets for today’s Idaho Class 5A state football playoff game between Lewiston and Middleton, which will take place at 7 p.m. at Bengal Field, will only be sold at the game. Cost is $6 for adults and $5 discount. IHSAA passes only will be accepted. There will be no presale tickets for the game.
CV WRESTLING CAMP — Meg’n Blundell, a senior at Clearwater Valley High School, will be hosting a wrestling camp as part of her senior project from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in the Clearwater Valley High School wrestling room. The camp, for athletes in grades 3-8, will go over the basics of wrestling. Cost is $25 and will include a T-shirt, with a pizza party afterward. Athletes are asked to wear shorts/leggings, T-shirt and flexible tennis or wrestling shoes. Proceeds from the camp will go toward the Rams’ wrestling team. For more information, email Allen Hutchens at hutchensa@sd244.org.
OCTOBER 29
VANDAL TAILGATE AND WATCH PARTY — The LC Valley Chapter of the Vandal Scholarship Fund will be hosting a watch party for Saturday’s Idaho at Sacramento State football game that starts at 4:30 p.m. at Riverport Brewery, 150 9th St., Clarkston. Food service begins at 4:30 p.m., with your choice of a barbeque Boatman burger or barbequed pulled pork sandwich and a side of potato or macaroni salad. Cost is $10 per plate, purchase is completely optional and it is while supplies last. There also will be a raffle for Vandal merchandise and tickets to the new Vandal Field VIP Access area. The brewery will be serving up fantastic beverages for purchase. For more information, call Mark Boatman at 208-791-6587.
SLICK POO MOTOCROSS — Slick Poo Motocross Park out on Mission Creek by Culdesac is allowing side-by-side to race on their Enduro track in the mud at 10 a.m. Saturday. The park also is having a pit crawl with various obstacles for four-wheel drive trucks. Cost is $20 for the side-by-side race and the trucks are free to participate. For more information, email jeffdietrich04k@yahoo.com.
OCTOBER 31
LCSC TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State tennis coaching staff will be conducting lessons for players of all ages and skills, from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lessons for players in grades 1-6 are Mondays, adults and high school varsity players on Tuesdays, high school varsity players on Wednesdays, players in grades 7 and 8 and junior varsity players on Thursdays, and everyone by reservation on Fridays. Cost for juniors is $14 per hour for individuals and $7 per hour as a group, and for adults is $20 per hour for individuals and $10 per hour as a group. For more information or to register, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
NOVEMBER 3
SENIOR TENNIS CLINICS — The Lewis-Clark State Tennis Center is offering tennis clinics for players ages 60 and over from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rackets and balls will be provided if necessary. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 1
AAU SNAKE RIVER SHOOTOUT — The Lewis-Clark State athletic department will be hosting the AAU Snake River Shootout for boys and girls basketball teams in grades 1-8 on four different weekends this winter. The tournaments take place Dec. 16-18, Jan. 27-29, Feb. 10-12 and March 3-5. Cost is $300 per team, with a four-game guarantee. For more information or to register for any of the tournaments, email Dante Frattini at dgfrattini@lcsc.edu.