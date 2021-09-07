Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office.
SEPTEMBER 11
RUN-WALK-MARCH — The Moscow Elks Lodge 249 will host a run-walk-march at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, at the Elks Golf Course. The First Responder’s Challenge 5K race starts the event. A 5K remembrance run-walk around the golf course takes place at 9 a.m. A march to downtown Moscow will start at 10 a.m., where a final ceremony will be at the Slice Taphouse. Registration is free, but a donation of $25 would be greatly appreciated. Proceeds will go toward the American Red Cross Disaster Services and Biomedical Services for our region. The American Red Cross on-site for those who would like to donate blood from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to register, go to uidaho.edu/current-students/military-and-veteran-services/9-11-remembrance-march.
SEPTEMBER 19
LCSC MEN’S HOOPS JUNIOR FALL LEAGUE AND CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team will conduct its annual junior fall league and basketball camp for boys in grades 1-8 from 4 to 6 p.m. on four consecutive Sundays starting Sept. 19 at the Activity Center. Cost is $75. For more information or to register, go to events.handbid.com/auctions/mens-basketball-junior-warriors-fall-league
OCTOBER 2
WSU BASEBALL PROSPECT CAMP — The Washington State baseball coaching staff will conduct is prospect camp players entering grades 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at Bailey-Brayton Field. There will be a pro-style workout, with offensive, defensive instruction and evaulation. There will be a hitting presentation from coach Brian Green, a pitching presentation from assistant Anthony Claggett, a recruiting presentation from recruiting coordinator Terry Davis, and a strength and conditioning presentation from strength and conditioning coach Monty Matthews. There also will be a live, simulated game, Trackman data reports sent to all players and tours of the Back to Omaha facility and the campus. Cost is $150. For more information, go to wsubaseballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/product/42430