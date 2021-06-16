Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
JUNE 17
LCSC GIRLS’ BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual two-day girls’ tournament for varsity and junior varsity high school teams, as well as middle school teams, from Friday-Sunday Each team is guaranteed five games. Cost is $350, and limited dorm rooms are available for $10 per bed per night. For more information, contact (208) 792-2155 or cborlandi@lcsc.edu. An application is available at lcwarriors.com/documents/2021/4/26//2021_HS_Summer_Tournament.pdf?id=2151
TWIN COUNTY UNITED WAY GOLF TOURNAMENT — The Twin County United Way will conduct its 15th annual golf invitational at noon Friday at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $125 per golfer or $500 per team and includes greens fees, cart rental, tee prizes, drinks, dinner and more. Money raised from the event will go to support Twin County United Way’s kindergarten readiness efforts in Nez Perce and Asotin counties. For more information, call (208) 743-6594 or register online at tcuw.org
JUNE 20
LCSC GIRLS’ BASKETBALL SHOOTING CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual shooting camp for girls entering grades 3-12 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-June 24 at the Activity Center. Video shot analysis will be taken for each participant and the focus is on the pro-shooting system with position shooting and skill development to create shots. Cost is $100, which includes a T-shirt, and camp is limited to 75 players. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. Online registration is available at handbid.app.link/lcgirlsbasketball and click on the Buy Tickets link.
WSU TENNIS CAMPS — The Washington State women’s tennis coaching staff will be conducting five camps for players ages 3 to adult from Monday-June 23. A pee wee camp, for players ages 3 to 6, is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day and costs $65. A half-day camp, for players ages 7-18, is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. or 1 to 3:30 p.m. each day and costs $125. The full-day camp, for players ages 7-18, is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day and costs $350. The adult tennis camp is from 6 to 8 p.m. each day and costs $125. Each junior camper will receive a T-shirt, prizes and a gift, while the adult camp includes a shirt, prizes and will have a social on the final evening. For more information, contact Lisa Hart at 509-335-0308 or lisahart@wsu.edu. To reigster, go to wsuwomenstenniscamps.totalcamps.com/About Us
LCSC BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL ELITE CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual high school elite camp, for boys in grades 9-12, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday-June 24 at the Activity Center. The focus is on fundamental and skill development, and there will be individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Cost is $150, all campers must bring their own water bottle and will receive a basketball. There will be no walk-up registration. You can register online at events.handbid.com/auctions/lc-state-mens-basketball-camps and click on the Buy Tickets link. For more information, contact C.J. Johnson at (208) 792-2271 or cjjohnson@lcsc.edu.
JUNE 21
COACH HUTCHENS JUNIOR FOOTBALL CAMP — Clearwater Valley High School’s football program will conduct the first Coach Hutchens Junior Football Camp for players in grades 3-8 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-June 24. Cost is $30, a free T-shirt is included and you can register the day of the event. For more information, contact Allen Hutchens at (208) 816-9395 or hutchensa@sd244.org.
JUNE 25
HIGHLAND ALUMNI BASKETBALL GAME — Highland High School in Craigmont will host its annual alumni basketball game at 6 p.m. June 24 at the school’s gymnasium. There will be competitions for all ages, including a 3-point contest, dunk contest, half-court shot and musical chairs. All previous Highland graduates are eligible to play in the game. Cost is $20 to play in the alumni game and $2 for the contests, with a donation suggestion for admission. For more information, call (208) 924-5211.
JUNE 27
LCSC JUNIOR WARRIOR GIRLS’ BASKETBALL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Junior Warrior camp for girls entering grades 3-6 from 9 a.m. to noon June 28-30 at the Activity Center. Focus is on teaching fundamentals and having fun. Progressive skill development applied to individual and team competitions are based on age and ability. Cost is $75 and includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. Online registration is available at handbid.app.link/lcgirlsbasketball and click on the Buy Tickets link.
JULY 5
WSU VOLLEYBALL HIGH SCHOOL TEAM CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct a high school team camp for varsity and junior varisty teams from July 7-10. The camp is designed to give the teams the opportunity to practice in a college atmosphere. The focus is on competition and team concepts. There also will be breakout sesions for coaches, including a focus on setting and team defense. Cost is $250. For more information or to register, go to wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/About Us
JULY 10
WSU VOLLEYBALLL INDIVIDUAL ALL-SKILLS CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct a skills camp for boys and girls entering grades 7-12 on July 11-12. The camp will offer specific position training to advanced players and fundamental skills training for beginning players. Cost is $250, but its $225 if you register before June 1. For more information or to register, go to wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/About Us
JULY 11
LITTLE WARRIORS BASEBALL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State baseball coaching staff will conduct its Little Warriors baseball camp for ages 6-12 from 9 a.m. to noon July 12-15 at Harris Field. Campers are recommended to bring their own snacks to eat during breaks. Check-in time is 8:30 a.m. Cost is $100 per player, but team rates are available. For more infromation, contact Anthony Balderas at (208) 792-2171 or arbalderas@lcmail.lcsc.edu. To register, go to events.handbid.com/auctions/warrior-2021-summer-baseball and click on the Buy Tickets link.
PRO STYLE SHOWCASE BASEBALL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State baseball coaching staff will conduct its pro style showcam baseball camp for ages 13-18 from 1 to 4 p.m. July 12-15 at Harris Field. Campers are recommended to bring their own snacks to eat during breaks. Check-in time is 12:30 p.m. Cost is $150 per player, but team rates are available. For more infromation, contact Anthony Balderas at (208) 792-2171 or arbalderas@lcmail.lcsc.edu. To register, go to events.handbid.com/auctions/warrior-2021-summer-baseball and click on the Buy Tickets link.
LCSC GIRLS’ BASKETBALL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Junior Warrior camp for girls entering grades 5-12 from 1 to 5 p.m. July 12-15 at the Activity Center. Focus is on teaching fundamentals and having fun. Progressive skill development applied to individual and team competitions are based on age and ability. Cost is $125 and includes a T-shirt, and a high school team discount is available. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. Online registration is available at handbid.app.link/lcgirlsbasketball and click on the Buy Tickets link.
WSU SOCCER SUMMER DAY CAMP 2 — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will be conducting a summer day camp for players ages 5-14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12-15. There will be half-day camp from 9 a.m. to noon for players ages 5-7 and a full day camp for players ages 8-14. It is designed to teach the basics of the game. Cost is $150 for the half-day camp and includes a snack, while cost is $250 for the full day camp and includes a T-shirt, and campers are expected to bring their own lunch. For more information or to register, go to wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com.
WSU YOUTH AND INTERMEDIATE VOLLEYBALL CAMPS — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will be conducting a youth and intermediate volleyball camp, for boys and girls entering grades 1-8 from July 13-14. The youth camp, for players entering grades 1-5 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day, provides a fun opportunity for young players to learn the fundamentals of the game. The intermediate camp, for players entering grades 5-8 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. each day, will focus on all aspects of the game with an emphasis on skill development. Afternon sessions allow campers to put their fundamentals into action. Cost for the youth camp is $75 per child and cost for the intermediate camp is $150 per child. For more information or to reigster, go to wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/About Us
JULY 16
WSU SOCCER SENIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will be conducting a senior elite camp for players entering grades 9-12 on July 17 and 18. It is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills. Cost is $195 and includes a T-shirt. Meals and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com.
JULY 23
WSU SOCCER JUNIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will be conducting a junior elite camp for players entering grades 5-8 on July 24 and 25. It is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills. Cost is $195 and includes a T-shirt. Meals and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com.