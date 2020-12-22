DECEMBER 22
BOYS & GIRLS CLUB BASKETBALL EVENTS — The Boys & Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley is signing up players for its clinics for kindergarten through second grade, and its leagues, for players in grades 3-8, through Dec. 15. You also can sign up through Dec. 22 for a $10 late fee. Registration information can be found at poweroftheclub.org.
, and the organization is accepting in-person registrations at the Lewiston location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
DECEMBER 28
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering lessons for members of the public. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, lessons are being restricted to 1-on-1 or 1-on-2 format. For more information or to schedule a lesson, contact Kai Fong at (208) 305-3664 or kfong@lcsc.edu.
VIRTUAL BASKETBALL CLINIC — The third annual Holiday Hoops basketball clinic for girls in fourth through eighth grades will take place Dec. 28-29 mostly via Zoom. The clinic is sponsored by longtime WNBA coach Brian Agler, and will be promoting overall health, wellness, positive prosocial environments and goal setting. Speakers will include Los Angeles Sparks standout Candace Parker. The clinic is free and swag bags, day planners and basketball will be provided. The Zoom portion will take place Dec. 28 with individual skills in the gym will be announced later and will be conducted in accordance to COVID-19 health guidelines. For more information or to register, contact (208) 621-4613 or abeb@nezperce.org.