OCTOBER 26
BRYDEN CAMDEN SCRAMBLE — The Trick or Treat 2019, 2-person scramble will take place with a shotgun start of 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at Bryden Camden Golf Course.
OCTOBER 31
LCSC BASEBALL FRUIT FUNDRAISER — The Lewis-Clark State Baseball team will be selling boxes of Sunkist navel California oranges and Washington red fuji apples to help fund the program through scholarships, travel, facility improvement and the ability to provide the best equipment for the players through the 2020 season. Cost is $26 per box. Customers don’t have to buy fruit but can make a donation to the program as well. All orders must be submitted before Oct. 31.
Please make checks payable to LCSC Baseball. The team will receive the orders Nov. 13-15, then will begin personally delivering each box to customers’ front doors. For more information, contact coach Jake Taylor at (208) 792-2272 or jctaylor@lcsc.edu.
NOVEMBER 2
DOC SEARS 5K RUN — The Doc Sears 5K run will take place at 9 a.m. on the LCSC Cross Country Trail. The event is free to the public, but there will be a cost if you want a T-shirt. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
NOVEMBER 16
17TH BATTLE BASKETBALL JAMBOREE — The 17th annual Battle Basketball Jamboree, for boys and girls in grades 4-8, will take place Nov. 23. Cost is $150 with a minimum of three shortened games. For more information, go to battlebasketball.biz or contact Holley White at (208) 746-1156 or hwhite6162@msn.com.