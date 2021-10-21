Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
OCTOBER 23
FUTURE WARRIOR FALL PROSPECT CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State baseball program will conduct its Future Warrior Fall Prospect Camp for high school and junior college players from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Harris Field. All campers will receive a T-shirt, evaluation sheet and an LCSC baseball information packet. Check is is 30 minutes before the start of each camp. Cost is $100. For more information, contact Anthony Balderas at (760) 310-2064 or baldy14@gmail.com, or Darren Trainor at (209) 620-3804 or dtrainor@lcmail.lcsc.edu.
DOC SEARS 5K — The Doc Sears 5K run will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday on the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail at Community Park. Race day registration is welcome. Cost is $10 and will be chip-timed. There will be no awards but there will be a team raffle after runs are completed. For more information, email Mike Collins at mcollins@lcsc.edu.
OCTOBER 27
LEWISTON HIGH WINTER SPORTS PARENT MEETING — This mandatory parent meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Lewiston High auditorium. It’s for the parents of athletes planning on trying out/participating in boys’ and girls’ basketball (grades 9-12) and wrestling (grades 9-12) Topics will include eligibility, paperwork requirements and expectations, start dates and times. For more information, contact Lewiston High athletic director Corey Williams at cwilliams@lewistonschools.net.
OCTOBER 29
NIGHTMARE ON ELM ST. — Red Wolf Golf Club will be hosting its Nightmare on Elm St. golf tournament at 9 a.m. Oct. 31. Players will play the first six holes from the blue tees, the next six holes from the white tees and the final six holes from the red tees. There will be gross/net payouts and side bets included with the entry. Cost is $100 per team, and the deadline to register is Oct. 29. For more information, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.