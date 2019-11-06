Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
NOVEMBER 8
17TH BATTLE BASKETBALL JAMBOREE — The 17th annual Battle Basketball Jamboree, for boys and girls in grades 4-8, will take place Nov. 16. Cost is $150 with a minimum of three shortened games. For more information, go to battlebasketball.biz or contact Holley White at (208) 746-1156 or hwhite6162@msn.com.
NOVEMBER 10
LCSC OFFERING TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering tennis lessons daily, except for Sundays, in November and the first two weeks of December. All lessons will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. They are for all levels, from beginning juniors to adults. Cost is $6 per hour for juniors and $10 per hour for adults. For more information, contact Jeanne at (208) 792-2309 or helbling@lcsc.edu.
NOVEMBER 16
SEAPORT STRIDERS CLUB MEETING — The Seaport Striders running club will conduct a race directors meeting at 9 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Clarkston McDonald’s. The is for all current race directors, for anyone interested in maybe becoming a race director, and for those who might be interested in helping out with a race in 2020. Anyone can attend the meeting.
NOVEMBER 23
TURKEY TROT RUN & WALK — The 30th Turkey Trot Run & Walk will take place at 10 a.m. Nov. 23 at Swallows Nest Park. The run finishes at Asotin High School’s football field/track. The event is kid, stroller and dog friendly. Cost is $1, and there will be drawings for turkeys and pies. For more information, go to seaportstriders.com.
DECEMBER 23
SOUTHERN IDAHO BASEBALL CAMP — The 36th Southern Idaho Baseball Camp will take place Dec. 27-29 at the College of Southern Idaho for players ages 10-18. There is expert coaching in pitching, hitting, fielding and catching. Cost is $225 for a returning camper or $250 for a new camper. Group rates also are available. Deadline to register is Dec. 23. For more information, contact Boomer Walker at (208) 308-4024 or Bwalker@csi.edu, or Jim Walker at (208) 308-4025 or walkman@pmt.org. You also can find out more information on the camp at www.csi.edu./athletics/baseball.htm.