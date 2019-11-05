NOVEMBER 8
17TH BATTLE BASKETBALL JAMBOREE — The 17th annual Battle Basketball Jamboree, for boys and girls in grades 4-8, will take place Nov. 16. Cost is $150 with a minimum of three shortened games. For more information, go to battlebasketball.biz or contact Holley White at (208) 746-1156 or hwhite6162@msn.com.
DECEMBER 23
SOUTHERN IDAHO BASEBALL CAMP — The 36th Southern Idaho Baseball Camp will take place Dec. 27-29 at the College of Southern Idaho for players ages 10-18. There is expert coaching in pitching, hitting, fielding and catching. Cost is $225 for a returning camper or $250 for a new camper. Group rates also are available. Deadline to register is Dec. 23. For more information, contact Boomer Walker at (208) 308-4024 or Bwalker@csi.edu, or Jim Walker at (208) 308-4025 or walkman@pmt.org. You also can find out more information on the camp at www.csi.edu./athletics/baseball.htm.