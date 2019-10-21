OCTOBER 21
LEWISTON HIGH WINTER SPORTS PARENT MEETING — A mandatory meeting for parents or guardians of Lewiston High School athletes planning to play basketball or wrestle will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at the high school gymnasium. Topics will include required paperwork, academic requirements, expectations of athletes and parents as well as sports specific information including notable dates and times. For more information, email athletic director Corey Williams at CWilliams@lewistonschools.net.
OCTOBER 26
BRYDEN CAMDEN SCRAMBLE — The Trick or Treat 2019, 2-person scramble will take place with a shotgun start of 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at Bryden Camden Golf Course.
NOVEMBER 2
DOC SEARS 5K RUN — The Doc Sears 5K run will take place at 9 a.m. on the LCSC Cross Country Trail. The event is free to the public, but there will be a cost if you want a T-shirt. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
NOVEMBER 16
17TH BATTLE BASKETBALL JAMBOREE — The 17th annual Battle Basketball Jamboree, for boys and girls in grades 4-8, will take place Nov. 23. Cost is $150 with a minimum of three shortened games. For more information, go to battlebasketball.biz or contact Holley White at (208) 746-1156 or hwhite6162@msn.com.