JANUARY 6
MOSCOW ALUMNI GAME — The Moscow High School boys’ basketball team will host its first alumni game Monday at Bear Den after the Bears play Lewiston. All alumni are welcome. For more information, email Sam Hoogsteen at hoogstes@msd281.org or Andrea Broenneke at andrea.broenneke@phmc.com.
JANUARY 24
BATTLE CLASSIC — The 17th annual Battle Classic, for boys and girls in grades 4-8, will take place Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Cost is $175 with a three-game guarantee. Deadline to register is Jan. 24. For more information, contact Holley White at (208) 746-1156 or hwhite6162@msn.com.
JANUARY 25
FREEZE YOUR FANNY 5K — The annual Freeze Your Fanny 5K will take place at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at Kiwanis Park. You can register online at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcscu.edu.
JANUARY 26
LCSC TRACK CLINICS — The Lewis-Clark State track and field coaching staff has announced its annual winter clinics that will take place at Vollmer Bowl. The clincs are: throws clinic (2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 26), long and triple jump clinic (2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 1), hurdles clinic (2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 9), high jump and pole vault clinic (2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 16) and a relays clinic (2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 23). The clinics are for athletes 10 and older and cost is $20 per clinic. For more information, go to lcwarriors.com and click on the youth camps and events tab, or contact Cyrus Hall at (208) 792-2520 or cbhall@lcsc.edu.
FEBRUARY 26
GRANGEVILLE YOUTH TOURNAMENT — The Grangeville boys’ basketball youth tournament will take place March 6-7 for players in grades 4-8. Deadline to enter is Feb. 26. For more information, contact Pat Sullivan at sullivanp@sd244.org.
MARCH 27
SNAKE RIVER TRIATHLON — This two-day triathlon will begin March 27 with a 500-yard swim at the Asotin County Aquatic Center. The bike and running portions will take place the next day at Hells Gate State Park. Online registration is at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
APRIL 17
TWILIGHT 5K — The Twilight 5K will take place at 7 p.m. April 17 at Kiwanis Park. Online registration is at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.