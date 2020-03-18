Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Club officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
MARCH 20
2-DAY, 4-WAY GOLF TOURNAMENT — The Clarkston Golf and Country Club will conduct its annual 2-day, 4-way tournament Saturday and Sunday for two-person same-sex teams. The format Saturday will be best ball and Chapman, while Sunday it is a scramble and alternate shot format. Cost is $60 per person, includes greens fees. Deadline to enter is 1 p.m. Friday. For more information, call the Golf Shop at (509) 758-7911.
MARCH 31
LCSC ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME NOMINATIONS — The deadline for nominations for the 2021 Lewis-Clark State College Athletic Hall of Fame is March 31. The nominee categories are athlete, coach, team, athletic staff member, and special contributor. To see the nomination requirements and the form, go to lcwarriors.com/sb_output.aspx?form=5. The form can be filled out and submitted online or printed, filled out and returned to the LC Athletic Department located inside the Activity Center. For more information on the nominations contact Allison Beck at (208) 792-2492 or ambeck@lcsc.edu. The 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremony tentatively will be April 24 at the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge Event Center.