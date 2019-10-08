OCTOBER 13
SNAKE RIVER VOLLEYBALL — Informational meetings for girls in grades 4-12 interested in playing for the Snake River Volleyball Club will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14. Location and details can be found at srjvolleyball.com and on the club’s Facebook page.
NOVEMBER 2
DOC SEARS 5K RUN — The Doc Sears 5K run will take place at 9 a.m. on the LCSC Cross Country Trail. The event is free to the public, but there will be a cost if you want a T-shirt. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
NOVEMBER 16
17TH BATTLE BASKETBALL JAMBOREE — The 17th annual Battle Basketball Jamboree, for boys and girls in grades 4-8, will take place Nov. 23. Cost is $150 with a minimum of three shortened games. For more information, go to battlebasketball.biz or contact Holley White at (208) 746-1156 or hwhite6162@msn.com.