OCTOBER 1
PALOUSE SPEEDGOLF OPEN — The 2019 Washington Trust Bank Palouse Speedgolf Open is Oct. 12-13 at the Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman. Cost is $50 for pairs playing 18 holes, $100 for pairs playing 36 holes, $100 for an amateur playing 36 holes and $200 for professionals playing 36 holes. For more information, go to speedgolfusa.com/store/products/279117.
OCTOBER 19
LEWIS-CLARK HALF MARATHON AND 5K — The Seaport Striders Running Club will conduct the 21st annual Lewis-Clark Half Marathon and 5K at 9 a.m. Oct. 19 at Granite Lake Park in Clarkston. Check-in and same day registration is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Cost is $15 to compete in the event, or $30 with a T-shirt if you pre-register by Oct. 2.
Fees will increase after that. For more information, email Randy Cavanaugh at cavanaugh90@yahoo.com or visit seaportstriders.com.
OCTOBER 5
LAUREN MCCLUSKEY RACE FOR CAMPUS SAFETY — The inaugural 5K run is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at Mary’s Park in Pullman, at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Old Moscow Road. The race is in honor of Lauren McCluskey, a standout athlete from Pullman who was murdered by a man she briefly dated while she was attending the University of Utah. All proceeds that are raised will go to the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, which supports campus safety, amateur athletics and animal welfare. For more information or to register for the race, go to laurenmcluskey.org.
CUBS/TWINS AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL TRYOUTS — Tryouts for the 2020 American Legion baseball Cubs/Twins program will be at 4 p.m. Oct 5-6 at Lewis-Clark State’s Harris Field for players ages 14-18. After tryouts, fall/winter workouts will begin. For more information, call coach Mauer at (208) 413-4777.
OCTOBER 13
SNAKE RIVER VOLLEYBALL CLUB — Informational meetings for girls in grades 4-12 who are interested in playing for the Snake River Volleyball Club will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14. Location and details can be found at srjvolleyball.com and on the Snake River Juniors Volleyball Club’s Facebook page.