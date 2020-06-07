Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
JUNE 8
TRI-STATE CHIP SHOT SCRAMBLE — The 21st Tri-State Chip Shot golf scramble, to benefit the Tri-State Hospital Foundation, will take place June 27 at Clarkston Golf and Country Club. The event will have an online auction in place of a raffle. Cost is $100 per person or $400 per team, which includes greens fees, breakfast, snacks and a course gift certificate. Deadline to enter is Monday. For more information, contact (509) 758-4902 or foundation@tsmh.org, or visit TriStateChipShot.org.
JUNE 14
NEZ PERCE EXPRESS PITCH HIT & RUN — The Nez Perce Express Pitch Hit & Run event will take place at 11 a.m. June 14 at Airport Park in Lewiston for boys and girls ages 7-14. The event will showcase players’ pitching, hitting and running skills in baseball or softball. The first 75 registered participants will receive a free T-shirt. There is no cost for the event. Registration will take place at the field 15 minutes before the event. For more information, go to dailyfly.com.
JUNE 29
LCSC HIGH POTENTIAL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will be conducting a high potential camp, for boys entering grades 6-12, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 29-July 2. There is no deadline to register, but there is a cap of 45 campers. Cost is $125. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/6/28/mbbcamps-general.aspx?id=93. For more information, call (208) 792-2271.
JULY 6
LCSC YOUTH SKILL AND DEVELOPMENT CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will be conducting a skill and development camp, for boys entering grades 1-5, from from 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 6-9. There is no deadline to register, but there is a cap of 45 campers. Cost is $125. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/6/28/mbbcamps-general.aspx?id=93. For more information, call (208) 792-2271.