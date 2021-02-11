Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
FEBRUARY 21
GOLF TOURNAMENT — The Polar Bear Open has been scheduled for Feb. 21 with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Cost is $25 plus green fees for members or $35 for nonmembers.
FEBRUARY 22
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering lessons for members of the public. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, lessons are being restricted to 1-on-1 or 1-on-2 format. For more information or to schedule a lesson, contact Kai Fong at (208) 305-3664 or kfong@lcsc.edu.