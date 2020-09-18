Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
SEPTEMBER 21
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering lessons for members of the public. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, lessons are being restricted to 1-on-1 or 1-on-2 format. For more information or to schedule a lesson, contact Kai Fong at (208) 305-3664 or kfong@lcsc.edu.
SEPTEMBER 24
JEKYLL & HYDE TOURNAMENT — Red Wolf Golf Club will conduct its Jekyll & Hyde golf tournament Sept. 26-27. It is a 36-hole event using the modified Stableford scoring system. There will be flighted divisions for men and women. Cost is $90 per person and entry fee includes tournament and weekend guest fees. For more information or to enter, call the golf shop at (509) 758-7911.
SEPTEMBER 25
CHAMBER GOLF CHALLENGE — The 2020 Lewis-Clark Valley Chamber Golf Challenge will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Cost is $100 per person, which includes cart fees, green fees, two beverages, a swag bag and a lunch. Early registrants will receive two extra drinks per person. For more information, email Blake Barrington at events@lcvalleychamber.org.
SEPTEMBER 26
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT — The Bryden Canyon Golf Course will conduct the GET’N THE HOLE cornhole tournament at 11 a.m. Sept. 26. There will be four divisions of play, with the event being conducteed under American Cornhole Association rules. Each team is guaranteed six matches, with the first five being for seeding. Cost is $100. Preregistration is required. To register, go to getnthehole.com/ or call Jeff Briney at (208) 746-0863.
GRANGEVILLE BASKETBALL FUNDRAISER — The Grangeville boys’ and girls’ basketball programs will be conducting a four-person, 18-hole golf scramble Sept. 27 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grangeville Golf and Country Club. There will be a free barbeque for teams entered, and patrons can sponsor a hole for $100. Cost to enter is $300, and the deadline to register is Sept. 26. For more information, call Michelle Barger at (208) 983-8005 or Cooper Wright at (208) 507-1230.
SEPTEMBER 30
LCSC BASEBALL RAFFLE — The Lewis-Clark State College baseball team will be conducting a fall fundraiser raffle for a shot to win a Camp Chef Smoker grill with a sear box and half a beef. Tickets are $20 each, with the proceeds going toward the baseball program to help fund scholarships, travel expenses, facility improvements and equipment purchases. Tickets can be purchased online at silentauctionpro.com/onlineticketpurchase.php?groupId=1663. The drawing will be held Oct. 1. For more information, call Jake Taylor at (208) 792-2272 or Allen Balmer at (208) 792-2279.