AUGUST 24
FOOTBALL OFFICIALS NEEDED — The Southeastern Washington Football Officials Association is actively recruiting those interested in officiating junior high and high school football games. The next training meeting will be at 6 p.m. today in the Health Sciences Room of Pullman High School. The final meeting is scheduled for Aug. 31 at the same time and site. For more information, call or text Karl M. Johanson at (509) 330-1880 (voice or text) or karlmjohanson@gmail.com.
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS HOT AUGUST HOOPS TOURNEY — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Lewis Clark Valley will be conducting its Hot August Hoops 3-on-3 basketball tournament, for teams in third grade through adult, on Aug. 28. Cost is $150 per team, and the deadline to enter is today. Teams in grades 3-12 must register at the Lewiston club, 1021 Burrell Ave., from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. Adult teams can register online at poweroftheclub.org/athletcs. For more information, contact (208) 791-2394 or smcclure@poweroftheclub.org.
AUGUST 25
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS FALL SPORTS REGISTRATION — Registration for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley flag football and fall soccer league is underway. League games begin Sept. 18 and continue through Oct. 30. Cost is $60 for soccer and $80 for flag football. All registration fees include a $25 annual Club membership, which runs August-May. Registation for fall sports closes Wednesday, but there will be a one-week late registration period from Wednesday-Sept. 1 and will include a $15 late fee. Registrations can be submitted online at poweroftheclub.org/athletics or at the Lewiston club, 1021 Burrell Ave, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. Discounted-fee registrations must be completed at the club. For more information, contact (208) 791-2394 or smcclure@poweroftheclub.org.
AUGUST 27
PALOUSE SKI CLUB EVENT — The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club will host a “Pubbin’ in the Patio” social event connected to the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. It will feature food, beer and live bluegrass music.
AUGUST 28
LHS FOOTBALL DOLLAR AUCTION — The Lewiston football team will be conducting its dollar auction at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Seaport Ballroom at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel. The event begins with a silent auction and no-host social, with dinner taking place at 6 p.m. and the dollar auction starting at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 per person before Monday and $35 afterward. The proceeds go toward purchasing equipment for the freshman, junior varsity and varsity programs. For more information, to purchase tickets or to donate items, go to facebook.com/lewistonfootball or email lhsbengalfootball@gmail.com.
FUTURE STARS TENNIS CLINIC — The coaching staffs at Lewiston, Clarkston and Lewis-Clark State College will be conducting a free tennis clinic for those players in grades 6-8. The event will be an introduction to the sport by playing games and running a variety of drills. High school coaches will be on site to answer any questions. The clinic will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Lewiston High School. For more information or to register, email TennisCenter@lcsc.edu. Pre-registration is recommended.
LCSC NATIVE AMERICAN ALUMNI GOLF TOURNAMENT — The 12th annual Native American Alumni chapter golf tournament will take place wtih a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Red Wolf Golf Club. Cost is $85 per person, which includes entry and green fees, lunch, drink, gift bag and a cart. Hole sponsorships are available for $250, which includes tournament entry fees, drawings, mulligans and a to-go meal for players. A Platinum sponsorship is available for $550 which includes all player costs, carts, side games, drawings, mulligans, and a to-go meal for players, along with name mentioned in an advertisement. Registration is encouraged online at lcsc.edu/alumni or by contacting Sheila Bond at (208) 792-2458 or srbond@lcsc.edu.
AUGUST 29
WARRIOR GOLF CLASSIC — The 15th annual Warrior Athletic Association golf classic will be a four-person scramble that has a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Lewiston Golf & Country Club. Cost is $100 per player and includes green fees, a sack lunch, a BBQ afterward the tournament, two beverage tickets, one individual mulligan and tee prizes. Carts are not included and must be reserved ahead of time by calling (208) 746-2801. The scramble will use an adjusted team handicap to determine the score. Proceeds from the event go to help with scholarships for Lewis-Clark State College student-athletes. Hole sponsorships are available for $200 and can be obtained by contacting athletic director Brooke Henze at blhenze@lcsc.edu. To register, go to events.handbid.com/auctions/waa-warrior-golf-classic.
AUGUST 30
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center will re-start its tennis lessons every day but Saturdays starting Aug. 30. They will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Cost is $7 per hour. Mondays are for those in grades 1-6, Tuesdays are for adults of all skill levels, Wednesdays will be for high school varsity players, Thursdays are for those in grades 7-8 and high school junior varsity players, Fridays are open to all and Sundays are for high school varsity training. For more information or to register, email tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
SEPTEMBER 1
LABOR DAY COUPLES TOURNAMENT — Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston will conduct its Labor Day couples tournament Sept. 3-5, with a shotgun start set for 9 a.m. Sept. 4 and 5. Cost is $160 for members and reciprocal members. Deadline to enter is Sept. 1. For more information, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.
SEPTEMBER 10
CLARKSTON, LEWISTON ALUMNI GIRLS’ SOCCER GAME — An alumni game between former players for the Clarkston and Lewiston girls’ soccer teams will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Clarkston High School, after the scheduled high school game between the two teams. A social event will take place after the alumni game. For more information or to sign up to play, email Richard Gayler at bootsnrods@gmail.com.
SEPTEMBER 11
RUN-WALK-MARCH — The Moscow Elks Lodge 249 will host a run-walk-march at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11, to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, at the Elks Golf Course. The First Responder’s Challenge 5K race starts the event. A 5K remembrance run-walk around the golf course takes place at 9 a.m. A march to downtown Moscow will start at 10 a.m., where a final ceremony will be at the Slice Taphouse. Registration is free, but a donation of $25 would be greatly appreciated. Proceeds will go toward the American Red Cross Disaster Services and Biomedical Services for our region. The American Red Cross on-site for those who would like to donate blood from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to register, go to uidaho.edu/current-students/military-and-veteran-services/9-11-remembrance-march.