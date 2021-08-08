Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
AUGUST 12
PALOUSE OPEN HORSESHOE PITCHING TOURNAMENT — The Palouse Open, a National Horseshoe Pitching Association sanctioned event, will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at East City Park. Participants must be current members of the NHPA and have a current NATSTATS ringer average. Cost is $5 and the event is limited to eight pitchers. The deadline to register is 9 p.m. Thursday. For more information or to register, call Kay Keskinen, tournament director, at (208) 882-0737.
AUGUST 13
LENTIL FESTIVAL 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — The Pullman Parks and Recreation Department will conduct its Lentil Festival 3-on-3 basketball tournament for players entering grades 3-8 on Aug. 21. Cost is $75 per team, and the deadline to enter is Friday. To register, go to pullmanparksandrec.com. For more information, call (509) 338-3227.
AUGUST 17
LENTIL FESTIVAL CO-ED SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT — The Pullman Parks and Recreation Department will conduct its Lentil Festival Co-ed Softball Tournament on Aug. 21. Teams are guaranteed three games. Cost is $175. Deadline to enter is Aug. 17. For more information or to register, contact Kurt Dahmen at (509) 338-3225 or Kurt.Dahmen@Pullman-Wa.gov.
AUGUST 20
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS HOT AUGUST HOOPS TOURNEY — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Lewis Clark Valley will be conducting its Hot August Hoops 3-on-3 basketball tournament, for teams in third grade through adult, on Aug. 28. Cost is $150 per team, with the deadline to enter Aug. 20. Teams in grades 3-12 must register at the Lewiston club, 1021 Burrell Ave., from 1:30-5:30 p.m. weekdays. Adult teams can register online at poweroftheclub.org/athletcs. For more information, contact (208) 791-2394 or smcclure@poweroftheclub.org.
KYRO YOUTH FALL SIGNUPS — The Kooskia Youth Recreation Organization will conduct its youth football and cheerleading signups from 6-6:45 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Clearwater Valley High School arcade. Programs offered is tackle football for grades 3-4, 5-6 and cheerleading for those in grades 3-6. Cost is $50 for cheerleading and includes pom-poms, and $75 for football. For more information or to volunteer to help, go to facebook.com/gokyro
AUGUST 21
LC VALLEY DOWN AND DIRTY MUD RUN — The LC Valley Down and Dirty Mud Run will take place at 8 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. The event is part cross country run, part obstacle course for all ages. Runners can test their skills on 14 obstacles on a 2.8-mile or 4-mile course. There also is a mini-mudder course for children. Cost is $49 for the two longer course, and $24 for the mini-mudder. The proceeds will benefit local charities. You can register up to the day of the race. For more information, go to lcvdownanddirty.com.
AUGUST 25
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS FALL SPORTS REGISTRATION — Registration for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley flag football and fall soccer league is underway. League games begin Sept. 18 and continue through Oct. 30. Cost is $60 for soccer and $80 for flag football. All registration fees include a $25 annual Club membership, which runs August-May. Registation for fall sports closes Aug. 25, but there will be a one-week late registration period from Aug. 25-Sept. 1 and will include a $15 late fee. Registrations can be submitted online at poweroftheclub.org/athletics or at the Lewiston club, 1021 Burrell Ave, from 1:30-5:30 p.m. weekdays. Discounted-fee registrations must be completed at the club. For more information, contact (208) 791-2394 or smcclure@poweroftheclub.org.
AUGUST 28
FUTURE STARS TENNIS CLINIC — The coaching staffs at Lewiston, Clarkston and Lewis-Clark State College will be conducting three free tennis clinics for those players in grades 6-8. The event will be an introduction to the sport by playing games and running a variety of drills. High school coaches will be on site to answer any questions. The clinics will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 14, 21 and 28. The Aug. 14 event takes place at Clarkston High School, Aug. 21 will be at Lewis-Clark State’s Tennis Center and Aug. 28 will be at Lewiston High School. For more information or to register, email TennisCenter@lcsc.edu. Pre-registration is recommended.
SEPTEMBER 10
CLARKSTON, LEWISTON ALUMNI GIRLS’ SOCCER GAME — An alumni game between former players for the Clarkston and Lewiston girls’ soccer teams will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Clarkston High School, after the scheduled high school game between the two teams. A social event will take place after the alumni game. For more information or to sign up to play, email Richard Gayler at bootsnrods@gmail.com.