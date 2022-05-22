Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
MAY 27
WORLD SERIES SEEKING VOLUNTEERS — The Avista NAIA World Series is looking for groups and individual volunteers to be part of the experience in 2022. Shifts are available in multiple parts of the facility in varying time slots. Volunteers are needed in the concession stands and hospitality room, as well as program sellers, ticket takers and ushers. Volunteers receive a free T-shirt and an all-day pass to enjoy the games before and after their shift. Volunteers are asked to check in at the volunteer booth 15 minutes before the start of their shift. For more information, visit naiaworldseries.com, or contact Kelsie Seitz at naiav@lcsc.edu or (208) 792-2275.
JUNE 1
CV SUMMER BASKETBALL CAMP — The Clearwater Valley boys basketball coaching staff has announced its annual camp, for boys and girls ages 8-14, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon June 6-11 at Clearwater Elementary School. Cost is $30 per player, and deadline to enter is June 1. For more information, contact Bryson Shira at (208) 305-0153 or brysonshira@gmail.com.
JUNE 2
COACH HUTCHENS YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP — The second coach Hutchens youth football camp, for players entering grades 3-8, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 25 at Clearwater Valley High School. There will be awards handed out at the conclusion of the event. Cost is $50 and deadline to enter to ensure campers receive a T-shirt is June 2. For more information, contact Allen Hutchens at (208) 816-9395 or hutchensa@sd244.org.
MOSCOW CLASSIC HORSESHOE PITCHING TOURNAMENT — The Moscow Classic horseshoe pitching tourmanet will take place at 9 a.m. June 4 at East City Park in Moscow. The tournament is a National Horseshoe Pitching Association sanctioned event, and participants in the event must be current members of the NHPA and have a current NATSTATS ringer average. The tournament is limited to eight pitchers. Cost is $5, and deadline to enter is 9 p.m. June 2. For more information, call tournament director Kay Keskinen at (208) 882-0737.
JUNE 4
JUST FOR THE HILL OF IT BIKE RIDE — The 27th annual Just for the Hill of It bike ride to benefit Syringa Hospice in Grangeville is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 4. The cost to register is $25 on or before May 27 and $30 after that. All riders will receive a T-shirt. The ride will start at Hammer Creek at 1,600 feet in White Bird and follow a 13-mile climb up the Old White Bird Grade to the summit at 3,800 feet. After the ride, there will be a no-charge picnic lunch back at Hammer Creek recreational site. Those interested may register online at syringahospital.org or on the Syringa Hospital & Clinics Facebook page. For more information, call Cindy or Tara at (208) 983-8550.
JUNE 10
FREE TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State Tennis Center is offering up to three free introductory less for adults and seniors until June 10. Tennis rackets and balls will be provided. Each session will last about 60 minutes and they will work around each individual’s schedule. For more information, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
LCSC GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SUMMER TOURNAMENT — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual middle school and high school girls basketball summer tournament from June 10-12 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The tournament is limited to 32 teams, with a guarantee of five games. Cost to register teams is $371. Dorms also are available for $20 per bed per night. For more information or questions on the tournament, email cborlandi@lcsc.edu. For more information on dorm rooms, email njmeyer@lcsc.edu. To register for the tournament, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
GETN’ THE HOLE TOURNAMENT — The Getn’ The Hole cornhole tournament will take place at 1 p.m. June 12 at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. There will be cash payhouts for both sides of the bracket. Cost is $60 per two-person team through June 4 and $70 to the day of the event, and proceeds will go to benefit the CIT programs at Lewiston and Clarkston high schools. You can sign up at the golf course or through the Scoreholio app. Deadline to enter is June 10. For more information, call (208) 791-3172 or (208) 791-7555.
JUNE 11
CHEVROLET YOUTH BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL CLINIC — The Chevrolet youth baseball and softball clinic will take place for players ages 5-14 from 9 a.m. to noon at Airport Park field Nos. 1 and 2. The clinic is open to kids of all skill levels, and participation in a league is not required to attend. Qualified coaching staff will separate participants into age groups and rotate them through stations to learn and enhance essential baseball and softball skills. Spots are limited, and late check-ins are accepted. For more information, go to chevrolet.com/youthsports.
JUNE 13
LCSC YOUTH SKILL AND DEVELOPMENT CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual skill and development camp for boys entering grades 1-5 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 13-16 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on skill development and fundamentals. There will be individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Cost is $159, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle. You can register on the first day of camp. For more information, email cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
LCSC BOYS HIGH POTENTIAL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual skill and development camp for boys entering grades 5-12 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 13-16 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on shooting fundamentals, skill development and competition. Cost is $159, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle. You can register on the first day of camp. For more information, email cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
JUNE 15
SUMMER SPORTS CAMPS — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley currently is taking registrations for our four summer sports camps. Registrations are being taken at either our Lewiston or Clarkston clubs weekdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cost for each camp is $50 per sport, per camper and does not include a $50 club summer membership. The deadline to register for camps is June 15. For more information, go to poweroftheclub.org/athletics.
JUNE 20
LCSC BOYS HIGH SCHOOL ELITE CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual high school elite camp for boys entering grades 9-12 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 20-23 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on skill development and fundamentals. There will be individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Cost is $159, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle. You can register on the first day of camp. For more information, email cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
LCSC GIRLS SHOOTING CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual shooting camp for girls entering grades 3-12 from 9 a.m. to noon June 20-23 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on shooting fundamentals, skill development and competition and will include position development and position shooting. There also will be a video shot analysis for each player. Cost is $100, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle and basketball. Registration is limited to the first 75 players. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
JUNE 24
LCSC SUMMER TRACK AND FIELD CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State track and field coaching staff will hold a camp for athletes ages 12-18 from June 24-26. Cost for a commuter camper is $160 and $185 for an overnight camper before May 31. After May 31, cost is $185 for a commuter and $200 for an overnight camper. For teams of five or more, cost for a commuter is $140 and for an overnight camper is $150 before May 31. After May 31, cost is $165 for a commuter and $175 for an overnight camper. For more information, contact Cyrus Hall at (208) 792-2520 or cbhall@lcsc.edu.
JUNE 27
LCSC JUNIOR WARRIOR CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Junior Warrior camp for girls entering grades 3-6 from 9 a.m. to noon June 27-29 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on skill development and fundamentals. Cost is $79.50, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle and basketball. For more information, email cborlandi@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
JULY 3
WSU VOLLEYBALL COLLEGE PREP CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct its annual college prep camp for boys and girls entering grades 9-12 from July 9-10. The camp, at Bohler Gym, offers the highest level of specific position training to players with some experience in their specific position. It offers a great opportunity for athletes to raise their skill level in a highly competitive setting and experience what it is like to play at Washington State University. Cost is $175 for a commuter, $225 for a commuter including meals, and $275 for an overnight stay with meals. For more information, go to https://wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 4
WSU VOLLEYBALL INDIVIDUAL SKILLS CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct its annual individual skills camp for boys and girls entering grades 7-12 from July 10-12. The camp, at Bohler Gym, offers the highest level of specific position training to players with some experience in their specific position. It offers a great opportunity for athletes to raise their skill level in a highly competitive setting and experience what it is like to play at Washington State University. Cost is $225 for a commuter, $275 for a commuter including meals, and $375 to stay in a dorm with meals. For more information, go to https://wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 7
WSU VOLLEYBALL TEAM CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct its annual team camp for varsity and junior varsity teams from July 13-16. The camp, at Bohler Gym, is designed to give teams the opportunity to practice together in a collegiate atmosphere. WSU provides one coach who is a current or former WSU player or camp staff member for each team. The primary focus of the camp is competition and team concepts. There also are specific breakout sessions for high school coaches, including setting and team defense. Camp concludes with a tournament July 15-16. Cost is $350 per player for a commuter with lunch and dinner provided, $395 per player to stay in a dorm and all meals included. One coach is free per 10 players, otherwise cost is $150. For more information, go to https://wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 8
WSU SOCCER DAY CAMPS — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will host a pair of day camps at the school from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13-16 and July 11-14 for boys and girls ages 5-14. The day camps are designed to teach the basics of the sport. Players ages 5-7 can attend the half-day camp from 9 a.m. to noon each day, and players ages 8-14 can attend the full-day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Players attending the half-day camp will receive a T-shirt and snack, while players attending the full-day camp need to bring their lunch. Cost for the half-day camp is $150, and full-day camp costs $250. For more information, email Jon Harvey at jon.harvey@wsu.edu. To register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 11
LCSC WARRIOR CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Warrior camp for girls entering grades 5-12 from 1 to 5 p.m. July 11-14 at the P1FCU Activity Center. Focus is on teaching fundamentals. Progressive skill development applied to daily individual and team competitions based on age and ability. A high school team discount is available, and late registration for that is July 10. Cost is $125 per person and includes a T-shirt. Camper should bring their own basketball and water bottle. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
JULY 13
WSU SENIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its senior elite camp for players in grades 8-12 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 16 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $225 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 20
WSU JUNIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its junior elite camp for players in grades 4-8 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
AUGUST 6
HOT AUGUST HOOPS 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — The Hot August Hoops 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will take place Aug. 6 on Main Street in downtown Lewiston. Cost is $125 per four-player team and there will be divisions ranging from grades 3-4 to open men’s and women’s divisions. Each participant will receive a T-shirt and there will be prizes for the winning teams in each division. The event is sponsored by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley, and Inland Cellular. For more information, go to beautifuldowntownlewiston.com/hot-august-hoops.
AUGUST 12
A.J.’s SECOND MEMORIAL BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — The second A.J. Miles Memorial Basketball Tournament will take place for men 17 and over from Aug. 12-14 at Pi-Nee-Was Gym in Lapwai. There is a 12-team limit, with awards for MVP, all-stars, Mr. Hustle and a 3-point contest. First-place team gets memorial jackets, second place receives long sleeve T-shirts and third place a T-shirt. Cost is $300 per team, and half must be paid up front. For more information, contact (208) 874-2098 or twomoonsascend@gmail.com.