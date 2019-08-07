Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off at the Tribune office, mailed, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
AUGUST 8
PALOUSE OPEN HORSESHOE PITCHING DEADLINE — Entry deadline is Aug. 8 for the Palouse Open, sanctioned by the National Horseshoe Pitching Association and scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 10 at East City Park in Moscow. Participants must be NHPA members. Those interested can register for $5 by phoning Kay Keskiken at (208) 882-0737. Spectators are welcome.
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB SOCCER, FOOTBALL — The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley are taking registration for their kindergarten-through-junior high soccer leagues and their first-through-sixth grade football leagues. The initial deadline is Aug. 8. The cost for soccer is $60 and the cost for football is $70, and all players must have a club membership. Players registered after Aug. 8 are subject to a $10 late fee. For more information or to register, go to www.poweroftheclub.org.
AUGUST 11
FAZZARI’S JUNIOR TENNIS TOURNAMENT — The LCSC Tennis Center will play host to the Fazzari’s junior tournament for players 18 and under Aug. 17-18. The registration deadline is Aug. 11. Register online at www.lcsc.edu/tennis-center. For more information, call (208) 792-2309.
AUGUST 15
JUNIOR GOLF SESSION — The Junior Golf Season will run from now until Aug. 15 at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. cost to enter is $70. For more information, call (208) 791-3712, (208) 746-0863 or email jjbriney@gmail.com.
AUGUST 17
QUARTERBACKS, RECEIVERS, AND LINEMAN FOOTBALL CAMP — The Straughan’s Air It Out Football Academy and Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers College football team are conducting a football camp for quarterbacks, receivers, and linemen in grades 3-12 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at Sunset Park. Cost is $50 per player and includes a free T-shirt. Campers need to preregister with coach Gene Straughan by contacting (509) 432-5535 or airitoutfootball@yahoo.com. For more information, go to airitoutfootballacademy.com.
LEWISTON HIGH FOOTBALL DOLLAR AUCTION — This auction, to benefit the Lewiston High football program, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Red Lion Hotel. Tickets in advance cost $20 and include dinner, and can be purchased by emailing lhsbengalfootball@gmail.com. Tickets will be sold at the door for $30.
AUGUST 18
FAZZARI’S TENNIS TOURNAMENT — The LCSC Tennis Center will play host to the 31st annual Fazzari’s adult tennis championships on Aug. 23-25. The registration deadline is Aug. 18. Register online at www.lcsc.edu/tennis-center. For more information, call (208) 792-2309.