Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
JANUARY 31
GROUNDHOG TOURNAMENT — The Clarkston Golf and Country Club will conduct its annual Groundhog Tourmament on Saturday. The format is individual gross and net medal play. Cost is $45, which includes greens fees. Deadline to enter is Friday. For more information, call (509) 758-7911 or stop by the golf shop.
SUPER BOWL SCRAMBLE TOURNAMENT — The Clarkston Golf and Country Club will conduct its annual Super Bowl Scramble Tournament on Sunday. Format is a two-person scramble, using the modified stableford system for gross and net scoring. The maximum handicap spread between partners is 10 strokes. Cost is $100 per team, which includes greens fees. Deadline to enter is Friday. For more information, call (509) 758-7911 or stop by the golf shop.
FEBRUARY 1
13TH ANNUAL STEAK OUT — The Lewis-Clark Twins American Legion baseball team will host the 13th annual Steak Out at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion. There will be a live and silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. and music and dancing from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the Lewiston and Clarkston branches of P1FCU and Les Schwab Tires. Table reservations can be made by calling (208) 305-9871. For more information, call Kim Johnson at (208) 743-9122.
LCSC TRACK CLINICS — The Lewis-Clark State track and field coaching staff has announced its annual winter clinics that will take place at Vollmer Bowl. The clincs are: long and triple jump clinic (2 to 5 p.m. Saturday), hurdles clinic (2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 9), high jump and pole vault clinic (2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 16) and a relays clinic (2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 23). The clinics are for athletes 10 and older and cost is $20 per clinic. For more information, go to lcwarriors.com and click on the youth camps and events tab, or contact Cyrus Hall at (208) 792-2520 or cbhall@lcsc.edu.
FEBRUARY 3
LCSC OFFERING TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center will be offering tennis lessons six days per week from Jan. 21 through the end of April. Schedule is beginning juniors on Mondays, adults on Tuesdays, high school varsity players on Wednesdays, intermediate and high school junior varsity players on Thursdays, serving techniques on Fridays and all high school players on Saturdays. Cost is $6 per hour for juniors and $10 per hour for adults. For more information, contact Jeanne at (208) 792-2309 or helbling@lcsc.edu.
FEBRUARY 5
LC VALLEY IDAHO VANDAL BOOSTERS MEETING — The LC Valley Idaho Vandal Boosters Scholarship Fund will conduct a general business meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the restaurant at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club. Some topics of discussion will include RV parking for football games, revision to national board bylaws and changing of banking institution. For more information, email meaboatman@msn.com.
FEBRUARY 8
SWEETHEART’S RUN – The 38th annual Sweetheart’s Run will take place at Kiwanis Park in Lewiston. The 2-mile walk and 4-mile race begins at 10:30 a.m., with same-day registration from 9 to 10 a.m. Registration forms can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/sweetheartrun/home. For more information, contact Wayne Bunce at (208) 791-1010 or webunce@cableone.net.
FEBRUARY 26
GRANGEVILLE YOUTH TOURNAMENT — The Grangeville boys’ basketball youth tournament will take place March 6-7 for players in grades 4-8. Deadline to enter is Feb. 26. For more information, contact Pat Sullivan at sullivanp@sd244.org.
MARCH 6
ASOTIN HARDWOOD CLASSIC — The fifth annual Asotin Hardwood Classic, for boys and girls basketball players in grades 4-8, will take place March 13-15. Cost is $200 and the deadline to enter is March 6. For more information, contact Jennifer Nicholas via text at (509) 254-3323 or wesandjenfamily@hotmail.com.
MARCH 13
BATTLE BASKETBALL TOURNEY — The Battle Basketball Tourney, for boys and girls in grades 4-12, will take place March 20-22. Cost is $220 with a four-game minimum. For more information, go to battlebasketball.biz or contact Holley White at (208) 746-11556 or hwhite6162@msn.com.
MARCH 27
SNAKE RIVER TRIATHLON — This two-day triathlon will begin March 27 with a 500-yard swim at the Asotin County Aquatic Center. The bike and running portions will take place the next day at Hells Gate State Park. Online registration is at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
APRIL 17
TWILIGHT 5K — The Twilight 5K will take place at 7 p.m. April 17 at Kiwanis Park. Online registration is at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.