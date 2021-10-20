OCTOBER 23
FUTURE WARRIOR FALL PROSPECT CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State baseball program will conduct its Future Warrior Fall Prospect Camp for high school and junior college players from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Harris Field. All campers will receive a T-shirt, evaluation sheet and an LCSC baseball information packet. Check is is 30 minutes before the start of each camp. Cost is $100. For more information, contact Anthony Balderas at (760) 310-2064 or baldy14@gmail.com, or Darren Trainor at (209) 620-3804 or dtrainor@lcmail.lcsc.edu.
DOC SEARS 5K — The Doc Sears 5K run will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday on the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail at Community Park. Race day registration is welcome. Cost is $10 and will be chip-timed. There will be no awards but there will be a team raffle after runs are completed. For more information, email Mike Collins at mcollins@lcsc.edu.
OCTOBER 29
NIGHTMARE ON ELM ST. — Red Wolf Golf Club will be hosting its Nightmare on Elm St. golf tournament at 9 a.m. Oct. 31. Players will play the first six holes from the blue tees, the next six holes from the white tees and the final six holes from the red tees. There will be gross/net payouts and side bets included with the entry. Cost is $100 per team, and the deadline to register is Oct. 29. For more information, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.