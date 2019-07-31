Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off at the Tribune office, mailed, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com.
AUGUST 2
SEAPORT STRIDERS BENEFIT RUN — This 5k run at Chief Looking Glass Park in Asotin on August 2 offers pre-registration by mail or at https://www.raceentry.com/seaport-striders-benefit-run/race-information. Same-day registration opens at 6 p.m. at the race starting area. The entry fee is $10.
AUGUST 3
Jekyll & Hyde Golf Tournament — This tournament at Clarkston Golf and Country Club will run Aug. 3-4 with a cost of $90 per person entering. For more information, or to register, call (509) 758-7911.
AUGUST 11
FAZZARIS JUNIOR TENNIS TOURNAMENT — The LCSC Tennis Center will play host to the Fazzari’s junior tournament for players 18 and under on August 17-18. The registration deadline is August 11. Register online at www.lcsc.edu/tennis-center. For more information, call (208) 792-2309.
AUGUST 15
JUNIOR GOLF SESSION — The Junior Golf Season will run from now until Aug. 15 at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. The cost to enter is $70. For more information, call (208) 791-3712, (208) 746-0863 or email jjbriney@gmail.com.
AUGUST 18
FAZZARIS TENNIS TOURNAMENT — The LCSC Tennis Center will play host to the 31st annual Fazzari’s adult tennis championships on August 23-25. The registration deadline is August 18. Register online at www.lcsc.edu/tennis-center. For more information, call 208-792-2309.