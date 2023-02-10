Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
FEBRUARY 10
GROUNDHOG TOURNAMENT — Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston will conduct its annual Groundhog golf tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $25. Deadline to enter is Friday. For more information, call (509) 758-7911.
FEBRUARY 11
BIG GAME SCRAMBLE — Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston will conduct its annual Big Game scramble with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start Sunday. Cost is $60 per team. Deadline to enter is Saturday. For more information, call (509) 758-7911.
FEBRUARY 15
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL UMPIRES CLINIC — The Idaho High School District II Officials Association will conduct a state rules clinic that is required all those interested in umpiring high school baseball and softball this season at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lewiston High School. There are no registration fees for first- or second-year umpires, with training provided. For more information, call Ken Hobart at (208) 791-8178 for baseball or Rodney Snarr at (208) 790-6210 for softball. To register, go to dragonflyathletics.com.
FEBRUARY 16
LHS SPRING SPORTS MEETING — The Lewiston High School athletic department will conduct its spring sports meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the P1FCU Auditorium at the high school. The meeting is for parents and guardians of students innterested in competing in boys or girls tennis, baseball, softball and track and field. The meeting will address the sports registration process, academic and behavioral requirements and general information. Parents also will have the opportunity to meet with their specific sport coaches and coaching staff.
FEBRUARY 20
PALMER VOLLEYBALL YOUTH ALL SKILLS CLINIC — The Palmer Volleyball youth all skills clinic for players ages 6-12 will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Feb. 20 at Fenton Gym at 1203 8th Ave., Lewiston. Players will learn the fundamentals of volleyball from experienced coaches. Cost is $15. Email palmervolleyballcamps@gmail.com for questions. To register, go to palmervolleyballcamps.com.
PALMER VOLLEYBALL COMPETITIVE DRILLS CLINIC — The Palmer Volleyball competitive drills clinics for players ages 13-18 will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at Fenton Gym at 1203 8th Ave., Lewiston. Players will warm up serving and attacking, the finish the session with high competitive drills in 2-on-2, 3-on-3 and 6-on-6 formats. Cost is $20. Email palmervolleyballcamps@gmail.com for questions. To register, go to palmervolleyballcamps.com.
FEBRUARY 22
CV SPRING SPORTS MEETING — Clearwater Valley High School will conduct its spring sports meeting for athletes and parents at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 in the high school library. Items for discussion include policies, paperwork and fees. Coaches also will be there to answer questions.
FEBRUARY 25
LCSC TRACK AND FIELD DAY CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State College track and field coaching staff will conduct a day camp from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at Sweeney Track, 1203 8th Ave., Lewiston. Space is limited to first-come, first-served but walk-ins are welcomed based on availability. Athletes will be encouraged to focus on one event area, which include pole vault, throws and hurdles/jumps. Athletes are encouraged to bring water bottles and dressed as if for track practice with all appropriate gear. Cost is $40, plus Idaho sales tax. You can register at lcwarriors.com/sports/2022/11/29/camp-registration.aspx. For more information, contact coach Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 1
AAU SNAKE RIVER SHOOTOUT — The Lewis-Clark State athletic department will be hosting the AAU Snake River Shootout for boys and girls basketball teams in grades 1-8 on two different weekends this winter. The tournaments take place Feb. 10-12 and March 3-5. Cost is $300 per team, with a four-game guarantee. For more information or to register for any of the tournaments, email Dante Frattini at dgfrattini@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 10
WSU SPRING ID CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its spring ID camp for girls in grades 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 11 at the school. Cost is $175 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information, email Nick Stevens at nick.stevens@wsu.edu. To register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 8
WSU SOCCER DAY CAMPS — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will host a pair of day camps at the school from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19-22 and July 11-14 for boys and girls ages 5-14. The day camps are designed to teach the basics of the sport. Players ages 5-7 can attend the half-day camp from 9 a.m. to noon each day, and players ages 8-14 can attend the full-day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Players attending the half-day camp will receive a T-shirt and snack, while players attending the full-day camp need to bring their lunch. Cost for the half-day camp is $160, and full-day camp costs $275. For more information, email Jon Harvey at jon.harvey@wsu.edu. To register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 9
WSU JUNIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its junior elite camp for players in grades 4-8 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 13
WSU SENIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its senior elite camp for players in grades 8-12 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 15 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT