OCTOBER 4
MILITARY NIGHT — Lewiston’s home football game at 7 p.m. Friday against Moscow will be high school football military night. All veterans and active military will be admitted for free. Action starts with the freshman game at 3:30 p.m.
OCTOBER 5
LAUREN MCCLUSKEY RACE FOR CAMPUS SAFETY — The inaugural 5K run is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at Mary’s Park in Pullman, at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Old Moscow Road. The race is in honor of Lauren McCluskey, a standout athlete from Pullman who was murdered by a man she briefly dated while she was attending the University of Utah. All proceeds that are raised will go to the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, which supports campus safety, amateur athletics and animal welfare. For more information or to register for the race, go to laurenmcluskey.org.
CUBS/TWINS AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL TRYOUTS — Tryouts for the 2020 American Legion baseball Cubs/Twins program will be at 4 p.m. Oct 5-6 at Lewis-Clark State’s Harris Field for players ages 14-18. After tryouts, fall/winter workouts will begin. For more information, call coach Maurer at (208) 413-4777.
OCTOBER 9
SPIKE FOR THE CURE — Clarkston High School’s DECA program will conduct its 10th annual Spike for the Cure volleyball tournament at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Kramer Gymnasium. Spike for the Cure pink T-shirts sponsored by Scott, Trevor and Brady Arnone of Edward Jones will be sold, with all proceeds donated to the Gina Quesenberry foundation, a non-profit organization whose goal is to provide financial assistance to local patients with breast cancer. The community is invited to attend, and donations will be accepted at the door.
OCTOBER 10
SPORT LEADERSHIP LECTURE SERIES — Discussions on various aspects of sports ranging from leadership to internships highlight the seventh annual Dr. Bob Frederick Sport Leadership Lecture Series, which will begin Oct. 10 at Lewis-Clark State College. In all, there are 13 presentations across seven days scheduled at various campus locations. All presentations are free and open to the public. Among the presenters this year are Dr. Cynthia Pemberton, president at LC State; Matt Dacey, a national staff instructor with the United States Soccer Federation; Ron Slaymaker, former long-time men’s basketball coach at Emporia State, and Chistine Bolger, associate director for coaching education with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The full presentation schedule can be found online at drbobleadership.com/2019-schedule-of-speakers. For more information on the series, contact event organizer Pete Van Mullem at pwvanmullem@lcsc.edu or (208)792-2467.
OCTOBER 13
SNAKE RIVER VOLLEYBALL CLUB — Informational meetings for girls in grades 4-12 who are interested in playing for the Snake River Volleyball Club will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14. Location and details can be found at srjvolleyball.com and on the Snake River Juniors Volleyball Club’s Facebook page.
OCTOBER 18-19
LCSC BASEBALL ALUMNI WEEKEND — The Lewis-Clark State baseball program is planning an alumni weekend Oct. 18-19. The 2020 Warrior baseball team will stage an intrasquad scrimmage at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at Harris Field, with KOZE-AM (950) covering the game. Tickets will cost $5. The program also is planning a golf tournament Oct. 19 at the Lewiston Country Club, with registration starting at 10 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Cost is $75 per player or $20 to attend only the post-round social. The registration deadline for the golf tournament is Oct. 12. For more information, call Billy Silvestri at (208) 792-2279.
NOVEMBER 16
17TH BATTLE BASKETBALL JAMBOREE — The 17th annual Battle Basketball Jamboree, for boys and girls in grades 4-8, will take place Nov. 23. Cost is $150 with a minimum of three shortened games. For more information, go to battlebasketball.biz or contact Holley White at (208) 746-1156 or hwhite6162@msn.com.