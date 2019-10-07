Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
OCTOBER 9
SPIKE FOR THE CURE — Clarkston High School’s DECA program will conduct its 10th annual Spike for the Cure volleyball tournament at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kramer Gymnasium. Spike for the Cure pink T-shirts sponsored by Scott, Trevor and Brady Arnone of Edward Jones will be sold, with all proceeds donated to the Gina Quesenberry foundation, a non-profit organization whose goal is to provide financial assistance to local patients with breast cancer. The community is invited to attend, and donations will be accepted at the door.
OCTOBER 10
SPORT LEADERSHIP LECTURE SERIES — Discussions on various aspects of sports ranging from leadership to internships highlight the seventh annual Dr. Bob Frederick Sport Leadership Lecture Series, which will begin Thursday at Lewis-Clark State College. In all, there are 13 presentations across seven days scheduled at various campus locations. All presentations are free and open to the public. Among the presenters this year are Dr. Cynthia Pemberton, president at L-C State; Matt Dacey, a national staff instructor with the United States Soccer Federation; Ron Slaymaker, former longtime men’s basketball coach at Emporia State, and Chistine Bolger, associate director for coaching education with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The full presentation schedule can be found online at drbobleadership.com/2019-schedule-of-speakers. For more information on the series, contact event organizer Pete Van Mullem at pwvanmullem@lcsc.edu or (208) 792-2467.
OCTOBER 12
LCSC BASEBALL ALUMNI WEEKEND — The Lewis-Clark State baseball program is planning an alumni weekend Oct. 18-19. The 2020 Warrior baseball team will stage an intrasquad scrimmage at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at Harris Field, with KOZE-AM (950) covering the game. Tickets will cost $5. The program also is planning a golf tournament Oct. 19 at the Lewiston Country Club, with registration starting at 10 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Cost is $75 per player or $20 to attend only the post-round social. The registration deadline for the golf tournament is Oct. 12. For more information, call Billy Silvestri at (208) 792-2279.
OCTOBER 13
SNAKE RIVER VOLLEYBALL CLUB — Informational meetings for girls in grades 4-12 who are interested in playing for the Snake River Volleyball Club will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14. Location and details can be found at srjvolleyball.com and on the Snake River Juniors Volleyball Club’s Facebook page.
NOVEMBER 2
DOC SEARS 5K RUN — The Doc Sears 5K run will take place at 9 a.m. on the LCSC Cross Country Trail. The event is free to the public, but there will be a cost if you want a T-shirt. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
NOVEMBER 16
17TH BATTLE BASKETBALL JAMBOREE — The 17th annual Battle Basketball Jamboree, for boys and girls in grades 4-8, will take place Nov. 23. Cost is $150 with a minimum of three shortened games. For more information, go to battlebasketball.biz or contact Holley White at (208) 746-1156 or hwhite6162@msn.com.