All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
NOVEMBER 8
LCSC GOLF FUNDRAISER — The Lewis-Clark State golf team will conduct its annual fundaraiser at 6 p.m. Monday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel. Tickets are $150 per person and must be purchased in advance. Each ticket includes dinner for two. The grand prize is a trip for two to the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open, which includes five nights of lodging and $1,000 cash. To purchase tickets, go to events.handbid.com/auctions/2021-fall-golf-fundraiser. For more information, email blcampbell@lcsc.edu.
NOVEMBER 21
PALOUSE DIVIDE NORDIC SKI CLUB MEETING — The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club will conduct its first meet at 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at Hunga Dunga, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow, in their outside tent. Several items will be up for discussion, and the club will be supplying lunch. For more information, email palousedividenordic@gmail.com.
JANUARY 22
MOSCOW ELKS HOOP SHOOT — The Moscow Elks Lodge will conduct its annual Hoop Shoot for boys and girls ages 8-13 at 9 a.m. Jan. 22 at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center. Winners in each age division (8-9, 10-11, 12-13) will advance to the district final Jan. 29, which will be conducted by the Lewiston Lodge. There is no cost to participate. For more information, go to elks.org/hoopshoot.