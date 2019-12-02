Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
DECEMBER 6
GIRLS BASKETBALL CLINIC AT LAPWAI — Four-time WNBA champion coach Brian Agler will conduct the second Holiday Hoops basketball clinic for seventh- and eighth-grade girls from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 21-22 at Lapwai High School. There is no cost for the event, and swag bags and snacks will be provided to all partipicants. Deadline to enter is Dec. 6. For more information or to sign up, email abeb@nezperce.org, aquag@nezperce.org or ladycathoops@yahoo.com.
DECEMBER 8
LCSC OFFERING TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering tennis lessons daily, except for Sundays, the first two weeks of December. All lessons will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. They are for all levels, from beginning juniors to adults. Cost is $6 per hour for juniors and $10 per hour for adults. For more information, contact Jeanne at (208) 792-2309 or helbling@lcsc.edu.
DECEMBER 19
ALL SAINTS DEVELOPMENTAL VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE — All Saints Catholic School will conduct a developmental basketball league from Jan. 5 through Feb. 15 for players in grades 3-5. Cost is $45 per athlete. The league will conduct a tournament Feb. 15. Forms are available at the school’s front desk or www.ascs-pk6.org. For more information, contact Stogy Sandahl at (208) 305-5454 or stog@ascs-pk6.org.
DECEMBER 23
SOUTHERN IDAHO BASEBALL CAMP — The 36th Southern Idaho Baseball Camp will take place Dec. 27-29 at the College of Southern Idaho for players ages 10-18. There is expert coaching in pitching, hitting, fielding and catching. Cost is $225 for a returning camper or $250 for a new camper. Group rates also are available. Deadline to register is Dec. 23. For more information, contact Boomer Walker at (208) 308-4024 or Bwalker@csi.edu, or Jim Walker at (208) 308-4025 or walkman@pmt.org. You also can find out more information on the camp at www.csi.edu./athletics/baseball.htm.
DECEMBER 26
WARRIOR BASKETBALL CHRISTMAS CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team will be conducting a one-day Christmas Camp from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 26 for boys and girls in grades 1-8. Cost is $25, and there is same-day registration. For more information, email CJ Johnson at cjjohnson@lcsc.edu.