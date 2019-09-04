SEPTEMBER 6
LEWISTON COMMUNITY HOMECOMING — Lewiston High will stage a community homecoming for area youth at 4 p.m. Sept. 6 at Bengal Field. The event, which is for kids of any age who have yet to enter high school, will feature live music, food trucks, carnival-style games and giveaways of Bengal gear. For more information, call (208) 748-3100.
SEPTEMBER 7
LEWISTON ROTARY PUNT, PASS, AND KICK COMPETITION — The Lewiston Rotary Pass, Punt, and Kick competition will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 7, is free and open to boys and girls ages 5 to 15. The first 200 kids will receive free T-shirts. Registration is on-site at the Lewiston Boys & Girls Club on Burrell Avenue. For more information, email donbrigham6969@gmail.com.
LCSC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHOLARSHIP BARBECUE — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team is holding its annual Scholarship Club Tip-Off Barbecue at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8. The event will be at the home of LCSC president Dr. Cynthia Pemberton. The program is asking for donations of $10 per person. Anyone interested in joining the Scholarship Club or in attending the barbecue, RSVP by Sept. 7 to coach Brian Orr at (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu.
SEPTEMBER 14
THE 13TH ANNUAL WARRIOR GOLF CLASSIC — The Lewiston Golf and Country Club will stage the 13th Warrior Golf Classic, featuring a 1 p.m. shotgun start Sept. 14. Cost is $100 per person, and includes lunch, dinner, a mulligan, two raffle tickets, green fees and two beverage tickets. Dinner and an awards ceremony will follow the event, which acts as a fundraiser for the Warrior Athletic Association. Contact Allison Beck at ambeck@lcsc.edu or (208) 792-2492 for registration or more information.
OCTOBER 5
LAUREN MCCLUSKEY RACE FOR CAMPUS SAFETY — The inaugural 5K run is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at Mary’s Park in Pullman, at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Old Moscow Road. The race is in honor of Lauren McCluskey, a standout athlete from Pullman who was murdered by a man she briefly dated while she was attending the University of Utah. All proceeds that are raised will go to the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, which supports campus safety, amateur athletics and animal welfare. For more information or to register for the race, go to laurenmcluskey.org.