JULY 12
TONY PEREZ SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT — The 15th annual Bryden Canyon Golf/Tony Perez softball tournament for men’s and women’s teams will take place July 19 at Airport Park. Cost to enter is $220 per team. Deadline to register is Sunday. For more information, go to the Tony Perez Annual Softball Tournament page on Facebook or text Stan Otto at (208) 413-2452.
JULY 13
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center will conduct individual and two-player training sessions from Monday through Friday from July 12-Aug. 21 for juniors and adults. To schedule a session, call or text (208) 305-3664 or email kfong@lcsc.edu.
LCSC GIRLS’ BASKETBALL POSITION DEVELOPMENT CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a position development camp, for players in grades 3-12, from 9 a.m. to noon July 13-16. The focus is on fundamentals and skills. Individual and team competitions based on age and ability. There is no deadline to register, but the camp is limited. The camp costs $100 and includes a T-shirt and basketball. For more information or to register, contact Brian Orr at (208) 792-2274, rborr@lcsc.edu, or go to http://www.lcsc.edu/athletics/camps/.
LCSC GIRLS’ BASKETBALL SHOOTING CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a shooting camp, for players in grades 5-12, from 1 to 4 p.m. July 13-16. The focus is on the pro shooting system with position shooting and skill development. There will be video shot analysis of each participant. There is no deadline to register, but the camp is limited. The camp costs $100 and includes a T-shirt and basketball. For more information or to register, contact Brian Orr at (208) 792-2274, rborr@lcsc.edu, or go to http://www.lcsc.edu/athletics/camps/.
LCSC BASEBALL CAMPS — The Lewis-Clark State baseball coaching staff will conduct a pair of camps July 13-16. The Little Warriors camp, for players ages 6-12, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. An advanced skills camp, for players ages 13-18, will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Cost for the camp is $200 per individual, $150 per individual for teams of four to seven players, and $1,000 for teams of eight or more players. For more information or to register, contact Anthony Balderas at (208) 792-2171, arbalderas@lcmail.lcsc.edu, or go to lcsc.edu/athletics/camps/.
AUGUST 22
FOOTBALL DAY CAMPS — The Air It Out Football Academy is working with quarterbacks and receivers of all ages this summer. We teach quarterbacks and receivers how to improve their offensive skills, elevate their player performance, and compete successfully at each level of the game. We offer small group sessions throughout the summer and will be hosting a camp from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22. For more information, call Gene Straughan at (509) 432-5535 or go to airitoutfootballacademy.com.