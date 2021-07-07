Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
JULY 8
HOG HEAVEN CHALLENGE — The Hog Heaven Challenge horseshoe pitching tournament will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at East City Park. Participants must be current members of the National Horseshoe Pitching Association and have a current NATSTATS ringer average. Cost is $5, the tournament is limited to eight pitchers and the deadline to register is 9 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call Kay Keskinen at (208) 882-0737.
JULY 10
WSU VOLLEYBALLL INDIVIDUAL ALL-SKILLS CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct a skills camp for boys and girls entering grades 7-12 on Sunday and Monday. The camp will offer specific position training to advanced players and fundamental skills training for beginning players. Cost is $250. For more information or to register, go to wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/About Us
JULY 11
LITTLE WARRIORS BASEBALL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State baseball coaching staff will conduct its Little Warriors baseball camp for ages 6-12 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-July 15 at Harris Field. Campers are recommended to bring their own snacks to eat during breaks. Check-in time is 8:30 a.m. Cost is $100 per player, but team rates are available. For more infromation, contact Anthony Balderas at (208) 792-2171 or arbalderas@lcmail.lcsc.edu. To register, go to events.handbid.com/auctions/warrior-2021-summer-baseball and click on the Buy Tickets link.
PRO STYLE SHOWCASE BASEBALL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State baseball coaching staff will conduct its pro style showcam baseball camp for ages 13-18 from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday-July 15 at Harris Field. Campers are recommended to bring their own snacks to eat during breaks. Check-in time is 12:30 p.m. Cost is $150 per player, but team rates are available. For more infromation, contact Anthony Balderas at (208) 792-2171 or arbalderas@lcmail.lcsc.edu. To register, go to events.handbid.com/auctions/warrior-2021-summer-baseball and click on the Buy Tickets link.
LCSC GIRLS’ BASKETBALL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Junior Warrior camp for girls entering grades 5-12 from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday-July 15 at the Activity Center. Focus is on teaching fundamentals and having fun. Progressive skill development applied to individual and team competitions are based on age and ability. Cost is $125 and includes a T-shirt, and a high school team discount is available. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. Online registration is available at handbid.app.link/lcgirlsbasketball and click on the Buy Tickets link.
WSU SOCCER SUMMER DAY CAMP 2 — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will be conducting a summer day camp for players ages 5-14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-July 15. There will be half-day camp from 9 a.m. to noon for players ages 5-7 and a full day camp for players ages 8-14. It is designed to teach the basics of the game. Cost is $150 for the half-day camp and includes a snack, while cost is $250 for the full day camp and includes a T-shirt, and campers are expected to bring their own lunch. For more information or to register, go to wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com.
WSU YOUTH AND INTERMEDIATE VOLLEYBALL CAMPS — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will be conducting a youth and intermediate volleyball camp, for boys and girls entering grades 1-8 from July 13-14. The youth camp, for players entering grades 1-5 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day, provides a fun opportunity for young players to learn the fundamentals of the game. The intermediate camp, for players entering grades 5-8 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. each day, will focus on all aspects of the game with an emphasis on skill development. Afternon sessions allow campers to put their fundamentals into action. Cost for the youth camp is $75 per child and cost for the intermediate camp is $150 per child. For more information or to reigster, go to wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/About Us
JULY 15
FLIP FLOPS & LEMON DROPS — The 11th annual Flip Flops & Lemon Drops women’s social fundraiser, sponsored by the Warrior Athletic Association, will take place at 5:30 p.m. July 15 at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club. The event will feature a social, a silent auction, dinner, a flip flop shoe decorating content and a live auction that begins at 7:30 p.m. and will include wine tours, concert tickets and more. Prizes will be awarded for best decorated flip flops. Tickets are $40 each and includes two beverages and dinner. A table for eight can be reserved for $370. Tickets can be purchased at events.handbid.com/auctions/flip-flops-and-lemon-drops-2021. For more information or to donate, call (208) 792-2471.
WESTERN ZONE TRAPSHOOTING — Entries are being accepted for the Western Zone Shoot on July 16-18 at Colton Gun Club. The competition begins at 9 a.m. each day, with handicapping slated for 8 a.m. Classes are AA, A, B, C and D. For more information, call Roger at (208) 305-3072.
JULY 16
WSU SOCCER SENIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will be conducting a senior elite camp for players entering grades 9-12 on July 17 and 18. It is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills. Cost is $195 and includes a T-shirt. Meals and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com.
JULY 23
WSU SOCCER JUNIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will be conducting a junior elite camp for players entering grades 5-8 on July 24 and 25. It is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills. Cost is $195 and includes a T-shirt. Meals and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com.
PASSING LEAGUE TOURNAMENT — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley are hosting a high school/middle school football passing league tournament, sponsored by Happy Day Restaurants, on July 24. Teams will be guaranteed three games, and cost is $200 per team (or $150 if registering two teams in the same division). For more information or to register, email Scott McClure at smcclure@poweroftheclub.org.
JULY 31
CLEARWATER VALLEY 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — Clearwater Valley will conduct a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for players in fourth grade through adult at 9 a.m. at the high school. It is a double-elimination tournament, with games lasting either 20 minutes or first team to 20 points. Teams can have a maximum of four players and can only play on one team. Cost is $70 before July 20 and $80 after. Proceeds will benefit the CB boys’ youth basketball program. For more information, email alanaandmike@hotmail.com
SEPTEMBER 9
CLARKSTON, LEWISTON ALUMNI GIRLS’ SOCCER GAME — An alumni game between former players for the Clarkston and Lewiston girls’ soccer teams will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Clarkston High School, after the scheduled high school game between the two teams. A social event will take place after the alumni game. For more information or to sign up to play, email Richard Gayler at bootsnrods@gmail.com.