AUGUST 31
FOOTBALL OFFICIALS NEEDED IN WASHINGTON — The Southeastern Washington Football Officials Association is in search of those who would be interested in officiating junior high/middle school and high school football games in an area stretching from Pomeroy to LaCrosse. The first orientation and training meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Health Sciences Room at Pullman High School. A stipend to offset the cost of a uniform is available. For more information, contact assigning secretary Karl M. Johanson at (509) 330-1880 or karlmjohanson@gmail.com.
SEPTEMBER 1
JENIFER CHEERLEADERS TO HOST KIDS CAMP — The Jenifer Middle School cheerleaders will conduct a youth cheerleading camp for kids ages 4-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the middle school. The campers will learn basics such as jumps and motions and will put together a short routine to perform at halftime of the Sept. 13 Jenifer football game. Cost is $35 and includes instruction, a T-shirt, bow and snack. Deadline to register is Thursday. All proceeds will benefit the cheerleading team. For more information or to register, email Jenifermscheer@gmail.com.
FAZZARRI’S TENNIS TOURNAMENT — The 32nd Fazzarri’s Tennis Tournament will take place during three weekends in late August and early September at the Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center. A tournament for advanced players takes place Friday-Sept. 5. For more information or to register, go to lcsc.edu/tennis-center.
SENIOR TENNIS CLINICS — The Lewis-Clark State Tennis Center is offering tennis clinics for players ages 60 and over from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rackets and balls will be provided if necessary. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
SEPTEMBER 12
LCSC TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State tennis coaching staff will be conducting lessons for players of all ages and skills, from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Sept. 6. Lessons for players in grades 1-6 are Mondays, adults and high school varsity players on Tuesdays, high school varsity players on Wednesdays, players in grades 7 and 8 and junior varsity players on Thursdays, and everyone by reservation on Fridays. Cost for juniors is $14 per hour for individuals and $7 per hour as a group, and for adults is $20 per hour for individuals and $10 per hour as a group. For more information or to register, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
SEPTEMBER 26
LCSC TENNIS LADDER — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center will conduct a community tennis ladder, where players will compete in singles matches against others for position on a ladder, for 12 weeks starting Sept. 26. If you win, you climb rungs on the ladder. It’s open to any player, beginner to advanced. For more information, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
OCTOBER 14
WSU BASEBALL SHOWCASE CAMP — The Washington State baseball coaching staff will conduct a showcase camp for high school and junior college players from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Bailey-Brayton Field. Campers are asked to bring a bat, glove, helmet, shoes/cleats, catcher’s gear (for catcher’s only) and baseball pants. Campers will go through a pro-style workout including running the 60, defensive evaluation at primary position, and batting practice. Camp is designed to further develop each player’s skills and learn from the entire Washington State coaching staff. No live game is included in this one day showcase camp. Cost is $125 for pitchers only and $150 for position players only and $175 for two-way players. All campers are responsible for their own housing/hotel, and lunch will not be provided during the camp. Campers can get add-ons for an additional purchase. For more information and to register, go to https://wsubaseballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT