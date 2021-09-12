Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
SEPTEMBER 19
LCSC MEN'S HOOPS JUNIOR FALL LEAGUE AND CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men's basketball team will conduct its annual junior fall league and basketball camp for boys in grades 1-8 from 4 to 6 p.m. on four consecutive Sundays starting Sept. 19 at the Activity Center. Cost is $75. For more information or to register, go to events.handbid.com/auctions/mens-basketball-junior-warriors-fall-league
SEPTEMBER 25
SILENT AUCTION/CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT — The LC Valley Pickleball Club and the Lewiston Parks and Recreation department will conduct at silent auction and cornhole tournament from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 to raise funds to rebuild current courts and add three more courts at Sunset Park in Lewiston. For more information, call Steve Lisenbee at (208) 830-9040.
SEPTEMBER 30
LCSC BASEBALL FALL FUNDRAISER — The Lewis-Clark State baseball team will be conducting its fall raffle fundraiser for a chance to win a DLX Pellet Grill and half a side of beef. Tickets can be purchased through Sept. 30 for $20 each by going to events.handbid.com/auctions/lc-state-baseball-fall-fundraiser-raffle. All of the proceeds will benefit the baseball program to help fund scholarships, travel expenses facility improvements and equipment purchases. The drawing will be Oct. 1 and the winner will be contacted. For more information, call Jake Taylor at (208) 792-2272 or Allen Balmer at (208) 792-2279.
OCTOBER 2
WSU BASEBALL PROSPECT CAMP — The Washington State baseball coaching staff will conduct is prospect camp players entering grades 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at Bailey-Brayton Field. There will be a pro-style workout, with offensive, defensive instruction and evaulation. There will be a hitting presentation from coach Brian Green, a pitching presentation from assistant Anthony Claggett, a recruiting presentation from recruiting coordinator Terry Davis, and a strength and conditioning presentation from strength and conditioning coach Monty Matthews. There also will be a live, simulated game, Trackman data reports sent to all players and tours of the Back to Omaha facility and the campus. Cost is $150. For more information, go to wsubaseballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/product/42430
OCTOBER 23
FUTURE WARRIOR FALL PROSPECT CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State baseball program will conduct its Future Warrior Fall Prospect Camp for high school and junior college players from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Harris Field. All campers will receive a T-shirt, evaluation sheet and an LCSC baseball information packet. Check is is 30 minutes before the start of each camp. Cost is $100. For more information, contact Anthony Balderas at (760) 310-2064 or baldy14@gmail.com, or Darren Trainor at (209) 620-3804 or dtrainor@lcmail.lcsc.edu.