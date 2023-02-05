Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
FEBRUARY 10
GROUNDHOG TOURNAMENT — Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston will conduct its annual Groundhog golf tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $25. Deadline to enter is Friday. For more information, call (509) 758-7911.
FEBRUARY 11
BIG GAME SCRAMBLE — Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston will conduct its annual Big Game scramble with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start Feb. 12. Cost is $60 per team. Deadline to enter is Saturday. For more information, call (509) 758-7911.
FEBRUARY 15
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL UMPIRES CLINIC — The Idaho High School District II Officials Association will conduct a state rules clinic that is required all those interested in umpiring high school baseball and softball this season at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Lewiston High School. There are no registration fees for first- or second-year umpires, with training provided. For more information, call Ken Hobart at (208) 791-8178 for baseball or Rodney Snarr at (208) 790-6210 for softball. To register, go to dragonflyathletics.com.
FEBRUARY 20
PALMER VOLLEYBALL YOUTH ALL SKILLS CLINIC — The Palmer Volleyball youth all skills clinic for players ages 6-12 will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Feb. 20 at Fenton Gym at 1203 8th Ave., Lewiston. Players will learn the fundamentals of volleyball from experienced coaches. Cost is $15. Email palmervolleyballcamps@gmail.com for questions. To register, go to palmervolleyballcamps.com.
PALMER VOLLEYBALL COMPETITIVE DRILLS CLINIC — The Palmer Volleyball competitive drills clinics for players ages 13-18 will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at Fenton Gym at 1203 8th Ave., Lewiston. Players will warm up serving and attacking, the finish the session with high competitive drills in 2-on-2, 3-on-3 and 6-on-6 formats. Cost is $20. Email palmervolleyballcamps@gmail.com for questions. To register, go to palmervolleyballcamps.com.
MARCH 1
AAU SNAKE RIVER SHOOTOUT — The Lewis-Clark State athletic department will be hosting the AAU Snake River Shootout for boys and girls basketball teams in grades 1-8 on two different weekends this winter. The tournaments take place Feb. 10-12 and March 3-5. Cost is $300 per team, with a four-game guarantee. For more information or to register for any of the tournaments, email Dante Frattini at dgfrattini@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 10
WSU SPRING ID CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its spring ID camp for girls in grades 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 11 at the school. Cost is $175 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information, email Nick Stevens at nick.stevens@wsu.edu. To register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 8
WSU SOCCER DAY CAMPS — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will host a pair of day camps at the school from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19-22 and July 11-14 for boys and girls ages 5-14. The day camps are designed to teach the basics of the sport. Players ages 5-7 can attend the half-day camp from 9 a.m. to noon each day, and players ages 8-14 can attend the full-day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Players attending the half-day camp will receive a T-shirt and snack, while players attending the full-day camp need to bring their lunch. Cost for the half-day camp is $160, and full-day camp costs $275. For more information, email Jon Harvey at jon.harvey@wsu.edu. To register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 9
WSU JUNIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its junior elite camp for players in grades 4-8 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 13
WSU SENIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its senior elite camp for players in grades 8-12 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 15 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT