DECEMBER 6
GIRLS BASKETBALL CLINIC AT LAPWAI — Brian Agler will conduct the second Holiday Hoops basketball clinic for seventh- and eighth-grade girls from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 21-22 at Lapwai High. There is no cost. Deadline to enter is Dec. 6. For more information or to sign up, email abeb@nezperce.org, aquag@nezperce.org or ladycathoops@yahoo.com.
DECEMBER 19
ALL SAINTS DEVELOPMENTAL VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE — All Saints Catholic School will conduct a developmental basketball league from Jan. 5 through Feb. 15 for players in grades 3-5. Cost is $45 per athlete. The league will conduct a tournament Feb. 15. Forms are available at the school’s front desk or www.ascs-pk6.org. For more information, contact Stogy Sandahl at (208) 305-5454 or stog@ascs-pk6.org.
DECEMBER 23
SOUTHERN IDAHO BASEBALL CAMP — The 36th Southern Idaho Baseball Camp will take place Dec. 27-29 at the College of Southern Idaho for players ages 10-18. There is expert coaching in pitching, hitting, fielding and catching. Cost is $225 for a returning camper or $250 for a new camper. Group rates also are available. Deadline to register is Dec. 23. For more information, contact Boomer Walker at (208) 308-4024 or Bwalker@csi.edu, or Jim Walker at (208) 308-4025 or walkman@pmt.org. You also can find out more information on the camp at www.csi.edu./athletics/baseball.htm.