AUGUST 11
FAZZARI’S JUNIOR TENNIS TOURNAMENT — The LCSC Tennis Center will play host to the Fazzari’s junior tournament for players 18 and under Aug. 17-18. The registration deadline is Aug. 11. Register online at www.lcsc.edu/tennis-center. For more information, call (208) 792-2309.
AUGUST 13
LENTIL FESTIVAL CO-ED SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT — Pullman Parks and Recreation will be offering a co-ed softball tournament on Aug. 17 as part of the National Lentil Festival. Entry fee is $175 and teams will be guaranteed three games. Registration deadline is Aug. 13. For more information or to register, contact Kurt Dahmen at (509) 338-3225 or Kurt.Dahmen@Pullman-Wa.gov
AUGUST 15
JUNIOR GOLF SESSION — The Junior Golf Season will run from now until Aug. 15 at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. cost to enter is $70. For more information, contact (208) 791-3712, (208) 746-0863 or jjbriney@gmail.com.
AUGUST 17
QUARTERBACKS, RECEIVERS, AND LINEMEN FOOTBALL CAMP — The Straughan’s Air It Out Football Academy and Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers College football team are conducting a football camp for quarterbacks, receivers, and linemen in grades 3-12 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at Sunset Park. Cost is $50 per player and includes a free T-shirt. Campers need to preregister with coach Gene Straughan by contacting (509) 432-5535 or airitoutfootball@yahoo.com. For more information, go to airitoutfootballacademy.com.
LEWISTON HIGH FOOTBALL DOLLAR AUCTION — This auction, to benefit the Lewiston High football program, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Red Lion Hotel. Tickets in advance cost $20 and include dinner, and can be purchased by emailing lhsbengalfootball@gmail.com. Tickets will be sold at the door for $30.
AUGUST 18
FAZZARI’S TENNIS TOURNAMENT — The LCSC Tennis Center will conduct the 31st annual Fazzari’s adult tennis championships Aug. 23-25. Deadline to enter is Aug. 18. Register online at lcsc.edu/tennis-center. For more information, call (208) 792-2309.
SEPTEMBER 14
THE 13TH ANNUAL WARRIOR GOLF CLASSIC — The Lewiston Golf and Country Club will stage the 13th installment of the Warrior Golf Classic, featuring a 1 p.m. shotgun start Sept. 14. Cost is $100 per person, and includes lunch, dinner, a mulligan, two raffle tickets, green fees and two beverage tickets. Dinner and an awards ceremony will follow the tournament, which acts as a fundraiser for the Warrior Athletic Association. Contact Allison Beck at ambeck@lcsc.edu or (208) 792-2492 for registration or more information.