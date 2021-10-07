Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
OCTOBER 8
LCSC BASEBALL FALL FUNDRAISER — The Lewis-Clark State baseball team will be conducting its fall raffle fundraiser for a chance to win a DLX Pellet Grill and half a side of beef. Tickets can be purchased through Friday for $20 each by going to events.handbid.com/auctions/lc-state-baseball-fall-fundraiser-raffle. All of the proceeds will benefit the baseball program to help fund scholarships, travel expenses facility improvements and equipment purchases. The drawing will be Saturday and the winner will be contacted. For more information, call Jake Taylor at (208) 792-2272 or Allen Balmer at (208) 792-2279.
OCTOBER 9
FREE BASKETBALL CAMP — A free basketball camp for boys and girls in grades 6-12 will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, 1724 East F St., Moscow. There is no cost to attend. For more information, go to eventbrite.com/e/free-fundamentals-academy-basketball-camp-tickets-178923413747 or email Mario Adams at AFAcoaching14@gmail.com.
OCTOBER 29
NIGHTMARE ON ELM ST. — Red Wolf Golf Club will be hosting its Nightmare on Elm St. golf tournament at 9 a.m. Oct. 31. Players will play the first six holes from the blue tees, the next six holes from the white tees and the final six holes from the red tees. There will be gross/net payouts and side bets included with the entry. Cost is $100 per team, and the deadline to register is Oct. 29. For more information, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.