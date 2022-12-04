Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
DECEMBER 12
LCSC TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State tennis coaching staff will be conducting lessons for players of all ages and skills, from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lessons for players in grades 1-6 are Mondays, adults and high school varsity players on Tuesdays, high school varsity players on Wednesdays, players in grades 7 and 8 and junior varsity players on Thursdays, and everyone by reservation on Fridays. For more information or to register, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
DECEMBER 15
SENIOR TENNIS CLINICS — The Lewis-Clark State Tennis Center is offering tennis clinics for players ages 60 and over from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rackets and balls will be provided if necessary. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 1
AAU SNAKE RIVER SHOOTOUT — The Lewis-Clark State athletic department will be hosting the AAU Snake River Shootout for boys and girls basketball teams in grades 1-8 on four different weekends this winter. The tournaments take place Dec. 16-18, Jan. 27-29, Feb. 10-12 and March 3-5. Cost is $300 per team, with a four-game guarantee. For more information or to register for any of the tournaments, email Dante Frattini at dgfrattini@lcsc.edu.