All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
AUGUST 15
LHS GIRLS’ SOCCER FUNDRAISER — The Lewiston High School girls’ soccer team will be conducting a car wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Les Schwab on 251 Thain Rd, Lewiston.
AUGUST 17
LENTIL FESTIVAL CO-ED SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT — The Pullman Parks and Recreation Department will conduct its Lentil Festival Co-ed Softball Tournament on Aug. 21. Teams are guaranteed three games. Cost is $175. Deadline to enter is Tuesday. For more information or to register, contact Kurt Dahmen at (509) 338-3225 or Kurt.Dahmen@Pullman-Wa.gov.
FOOTBALL OFFICIALS NEEDED — The Southeastern Washington Football Officials Association is actively recruiting those interested in officiating junior high and high school football games. The first training meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Health Sciences Room of Pullman High School, where other meetings are scheduled for Aug. 24 and 31 at the same time. For more information, call or text Karl M. Johanson at (509) 330-1880 (voice or text) or karlmjohanson@gmail.com.
AUGUST 20
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS HOT AUGUST HOOPS TOURNEY — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Lewis Clark Valley will be conducting its Hot August Hoops 3-on-3 basketball tournament, for teams in third grade through adult, on Aug. 28. Cost is $150 per team, with the deadline to enter Friday. Teams in grades 3-12 must register at the Lewiston club, 1021 Burrell Ave., from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. Adult teams can register online at poweroftheclub.org/athletcs. For more information, contact (208) 791-2394 or smcclure@poweroftheclub.org.
KYRO YOUTH FALL SIGNUPS — The Kooskia Youth Recreation Organization will conduct its youth football and cheerleading signups from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Friday at the Clearwater Valley High School arcade. Programs offered is tackle football for grades 3-4, 5-6 and cheerleading for those in grades 3-6. Cost is $50 for cheerleading and includes pom-poms, and $75 for football. For more information or to volunteer to help, go to facebook.com/gokyro
AUGUST 21
LC VALLEY DOWN AND DIRTY MUD RUN — The LC Valley Down and Dirty Mud Run will take place at 8 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. The event is part cross country run, part obstacle course for all ages. Runners can test their skills on 14 obstacles on a 2.8-mile or 4-mile course. There also is a mini-mudder course for children. Cost is $49 for the two longer course, and $24 for the mini-mudder. The proceeds will benefit local charities. You can register up to the day of the race. For more information, go to lcvdownanddirty.com.
AUGUST 25
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS FALL SPORTS REGISTRATION — Registration for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley flag football and fall soccer league is underway. League games begin Sept. 18 and continue through Oct. 30. Cost is $60 for soccer and $80 for flag football. All registration fees include a $25 annual Club membership, which runs August-May. Registation for fall sports closes Aug. 25, but there will be a one-week late registration period from Aug. 25-Sept. 1 and will include a $15 late fee. Registrations can be submitted online at poweroftheclub.org/athletics or at the Lewiston club, 1021 Burrell Ave, from 1:30-5:30 p.m. weekdays. Discounted-fee registrations must be completed at the club. For more information, contact (208) 791-2394 or smcclure@poweroftheclub.org.
AUGUST 27
PALOUSE SKI CLUB EVENT — The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club will host a “Pubbin’ in the Patio” social event connected to the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27. It will feature food, beer and live bluegrass music.
AUGUST 28
FUTURE STARS TENNIS CLINIC — The coaching staffs at Lewiston, Clarkston and Lewis-Clark State College will be conducting three free tennis clinics for those players in grades 6-8. The event will be an introduction to the sport by playing games and running a variety of drills. High school coaches will be on site to answer any questions. The clinics will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 14, 21 and 28. The Aug. 14 event takes place at Clarkston High School, Aug. 21 will be at Lewis-Clark State’s Tennis Center and Aug. 28 will be at Lewiston High School. For more information or to register, email TennisCenter@lcsc.edu. Pre-registration is recommended.
LCSC NATIVE AMERICAN ALUMNI GOLF TOURNAMENT — The 12th annual Native American Alumni chapter golf tournament will take place wtih a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at Red Wolf Golf Club. Cost is $85 per person, which includes entry and green fees, lunch, drink, gift bag and a cart. Hole sponsorships are available for $250, which includes tournament entry fees, drawings, mulligans and a to-go meal for players. A Platinum sponsorship is available for $550 which includes all player costs, carts, side games, drawings, mulligans, and a to-go meal for players, along with name mentioned in an advertisement. Registration is encouraged online at lcsc.edu/alumni or by contacting Sheila Bond at (208) 792-2458 or srbond@lcsc.edu.
AUGUST 29
WARRIOR GOLF CLASSIC — The 15th annual Warrior Athletic Association golf classic will be a four-person scramble that has a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Lewiston Golf & Country Club. Cost is $100 per player and includes green fees, a sack lunch, a BBQ afterward the tournament, two beverage tickets, one individual mulligan and tee prizes. Carts are not included and must be reserved ahead of time by calling (208) 746-2801. The scramble will use an adjusted team handicap to determine the score. Proceeds from the event go to help with scholarships for Lewis-Clark State College student-athletes. Hole sponsorships are available for $200 and can be obtained by contacting athletic director Brooke Henze at blhenze@lcsc.edu. To register, go to events.handbid.com/auctions/waa-warrior-golf-classic.
SEPTEMBER 10
CLARKSTON, LEWISTON ALUMNI GIRLS’ SOCCER GAME — An alumni game between former players for the Clarkston and Lewiston girls’ soccer teams will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Clarkston High School, after the scheduled high school game between the two teams. A social event will take place after the alumni game. For more information or to sign up to play, email Richard Gayler at bootsnrods@gmail.com.