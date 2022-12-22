Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
DECEMBER 27
LCSC WINTER PITCHING CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State baseball coaching staff will conduct a pitching camp, for players ages 5-11, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at the program’s indoor facility. The player will have the opportunity to work with LCSC staff and players on pitching mechanics. Cost is $100. You can register online at lcwarriors.com/sports/2022/11/29/camp-registration.aspx. For more information, contact Allen Balmer at (208) 717-7058 or arbalmer@lcsc.edu.
DECEMBER 28
LCSC WINTER HITTING CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State baseball coaching staff will conduct a pair of hitting camps, for players ages 5-18, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 29 and 30 at the program’s indoor facility. The camp for players ages 5-11 will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. each day, and the camp for players ages 12-18 will take place from noon to 2 p.m. each day. The player will have the opportunity to work with LCSC staff and players on swing mechanics. Cost for players ages 5-11 is $75 and cost for players ages 12-18 is $100. You can register online at lcwarriors.com/sports/2022/11/29/camp-registration.aspx. For more information, contact Allen Balmer at (208) 717-7058 or arbalmer@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 1
AAU SNAKE RIVER SHOOTOUT — The Lewis-Clark State athletic department will be hosting the AAU Snake River Shootout for boys and girls basketball teams in grades 1-8 on four different weekends this winter. The tournaments take place Jan. 27-29, Feb. 10-12 and March 3-5. Cost is $300 per team, with a four-game guarantee. For more information or to register for any of the tournaments, email Dante Frattini at dgfrattini@lcsc.edu.