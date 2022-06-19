JUNE 20
LCSC BOYS HIGH SCHOOL ELITE CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual high school elite camp for boys entering grades 9-12 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on skill development and fundamentals. There will be individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Cost is $159, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle. You can register on the first day of camp. For more information, email cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
LCSC GIRLS SHOOTING CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual shooting camp for girls entering grades 3-12 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Thursday at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on shooting fundamentals, skill development and competition and will include position development and position shooting. There also will be a video shot analysis for each player. Cost is $100, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle and basketball. Registration is limited to the first 75 players. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
LCSC JUNIOR SUMMER LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center will be conducting summer tennis lessons for juniors from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through Aug. 18. Camp each day for early elementary school students will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. and costs $7. Camp each day for later elementary school and middle school students will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. and costs $10. Camp each day for advanced level high school students will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and costs $14. Camp each day for intermediate level high school and junior varsity players will take place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and costs $14. Camp each day for varsity and junior varsity players will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and costs $14. For more information or to sign up, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
JUNE 24
LCSC SUMMER TRACK AND FIELD CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State track and field coaching staff will hold a camp for athletes ages 12-18 from Friday through June 26. Cost for a commuter camper is $160 and $185 for an overnight camper before May 31. After May 31, cost is $185 for a commuter and $200 for an overnight camper. For teams of five or more, cost is $165 for a commuter and $175 for an overnight camper. For more information, contact Cyrus Hall at (208) 792-2520 or cbhall@lcsc.edu.
JUNE 27
LCSC JUNIOR WARRIOR CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Junior Warrior camp for girls entering grades 3-6 from 9 a.m. to noon June 27-29 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on skill development and fundamentals. Cost is $79.50.