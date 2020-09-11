Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
SEPTEMBER 14
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering lessons for members of the public. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, lessons are being restricted to 1-on-1 or 1-on-2 format. For more information or to schedule a lesson, contact Kai Fong at (208) 305-3664 or kfong@lcsc.edu.
SEPTEMBER 25
CHAMBER GOLF CHALLENGE — The 2020 Lewis-Clark Valley Chamber Golf Challenge will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Cost is $100 per person, which includes cart fees, green fees, two beverages, a swag bag and a lunch. Early registrants will receive two extra drinks per person. For more information, email Blake Barrington at events@lcvalleychamber.org.
SEPTEMBER 30
LCSC BASEBALL RAFFLE — The Lewis-Clark State College baseball team will be conducting a fall fundraiser raffle for a shot to win a Camp Chef Smoker grill with a sear box and half a beef. Tickets are $20 each, with the proceeds going toward the baseball program to help fund scholarships, travel expenses, facility improvements and equipment purchases. Tickets can be purchased online at silentauctionpro.com/onlineticketpurchase.php?groupId=1663. The drawing will be held Oct. 1. For more information, call Jake Taylor at (208) 792-2272 or Allen Balmer at (208) 792-2279.