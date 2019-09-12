SEPTEMBER 14
THE 13TH ANNUAL WARRIOR GOLF CLASSIC — The Lewiston Golf and Country Club will stage the 13th Warrior Golf Classic, featuring a 1 p.m. shotgun start Sept. 14. Cost is $100 per person, and includes lunch, dinner, a mulligan, two raffle tickets, green fees and two beverage tickets. Dinner and an awards ceremony will follow the event, which acts as a fundraiser for the Warrior Athletic Association. Contact Allison Beck at ambeck@lcsc.edu or (208) 792-2492 for registration or more information.
SEPTEMBER 22
LCSC JUNIOR WARRIORS CAMP/LEAGUE — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team will conduct the Junior Warriors Fall League and Basketball Camp on four consecutive Sundays, starting Sept. 22, at the LCSC Activity Center. The camp is for boys in grades 1-8 and cost is $75. For more information, contact CJ Johnson at (509) 552-1607 or cjjohnson@lcsc.edu.
OCTOBER 5
LAUREN MCCLUSKEY RACE FOR CAMPUS SAFETY — The inaugural 5K run is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at Mary’s Park in Pullman, at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Old Moscow Road. The race is in honor of Lauren McCluskey, a standout athlete from Pullman who was murdered by a man she briefly dated while she was attending the University of Utah. All proceeds that are raised will go to the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, which supports campus safety, amateur athletics and animal welfare. For more information or to register for the race, go to laurenmcluskey.org.