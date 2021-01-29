Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
JANUARY 29
VANDAL SCHOLARSHIP FUND GALA — The University of Idaho will conduct its 31st annual Vandal Scholarship Fund Gala at 6 p.m. today via a virtual format. A live auction as well as a silent auction will take place during the event. The gala will feature school president Scott Green, athletic director Terry Gawlik, former football standout and current Fox Sports analyst Mark Schlereth, with Chris King hosting the ceremony. To purchase raffle tickets or register for the auction, go to caringcent.com/vandalgala/. To be a sponsor for the event, contact associate director of development Desmond Banks at Desmondb@uidaho.edu.
FEBRUARY 8
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering lessons for members of the public. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, lessons are being restricted to 1-on-1 or 1-on-2 format. For more information or to schedule a lesson, contact Kai Fong at (208) 305-3664 or kfong@lcsc.edu.