OCTOBER 28

LEWISTON PLAYOFF TICKETS — Tickets for Friday’s Idaho Class 5A state football playoff game between Lewiston and Middleton, which will take place at 7 p.m. at Bengal Field, will only be sold at the game. Cost is $6 for adults and $5 discount. IHSAA passes only will be accepted. There will be no presale tickets for the game.

