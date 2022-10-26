LEWISTON PLAYOFF TICKETS — Tickets for Friday’s Idaho Class 5A state football playoff game between Lewiston and Middleton, which will take place at 7 p.m. at Bengal Field, will only be sold at the game. Cost is $6 for adults and $5 discount. IHSAA passes only will be accepted. There will be no presale tickets for the game.
CV WRESTLING CAMP — Meg’n Blundell, a senior at Clearwater Valley High School, will be hosting a wrestling camp as part of her senior project from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Clearwater Valley High School wrestling room. The camp, for athletes in grades 3-8, will go over the basics of wrestling. Cost is $25 and will include a T-shirt, with a pizza party afterward. Athletes are asked to wear shorts/leggings, T-shirt and flexible tennis or wrestling shoes. Proceeds from the camp will go toward the Rams’ wrestling team. For more information, email Allen Hutchens at hutchensa@sd244.org.
OCTOBER 31
LCSC TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State tennis coaching staff will be conducting lessons for players of all ages and skills, from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lessons for players in grades 1-6 are Mondays, adults and high school varsity players on Tuesdays, high school varsity players on Wednesdays, players in grades 7 and 8 and junior varsity players on Thursdays, and everyone by reservation on Fridays. Cost for juniors is $14 per hour for individuals and $7 per hour as a group, and for adults is $20 per hour for individuals and $10 per hour as a group. For more information or to register, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
NOVEMBER 3
SENIOR TENNIS CLINICS — The Lewis-Clark State Tennis Center is offering tennis clinics for players ages 60 and over from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rackets and balls will be provided if necessary. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 1
AAU SNAKE RIVER SHOOTOUT — The Lewis-Clark State athletic department will be hosting the AAU Snake River Shootout for boys and girls basketball teams in grades 1-8 on four different weekends this winter. The tournaments take place Dec. 16-18, Jan. 27-29, Feb. 10-12 and March 3-5. Cost is $300 per team, with a four-game guarantee. For more information or to register for any of the tournaments, email Dante Frattini at dgfrattini@lcsc.edu.